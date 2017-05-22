Public welcomed to attend ‘Casual Spring Concert’

Submitted by Anne Moser

The public is invited to enjoy a fun musical concert on at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Bern School Activity Complex (Bern High School Gym). The following groups or solos will be entertaining you.

The Town and Country Strings

Performing “Simple Gifts,” “Liberty,” “Amazing Grace,” “Bartoc Rock,” “Rubber Dolly,” “Old Joe Clark” and “Danza.”

Violin: Hannah and Audrey Simpson, Cara and Anna Knapp, Lizzie Schuetz, Sadie and Emmy Grimm and Laura Edelman;

Cello: Sarah Scoby, Nathan Knapp and Jonathan Knapp;

Guitar: Emery Hersh.

String Trio

Performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Felix Mendelssohn (Nocturne & Wedding March) will be Hannah Simpson on the violin, Sarah Scoby on the cello and Helen Krehbiel on the piano.

Voice Solo

Grace Kuenzi will sing “Crazy” and a surprise.

Voice Duet

Rachel Edwards and Samantha Edwards will sing “Sisters” and solo “Ava Maria.”

Violin Duet

Cara Knapp and Anna Knapp

Cello Duet

Nathan Knapp and Jonathan Knapp

Violin Duet

Hannah Simpson and Audrey Simpson

Trumpet Solo

Diana Platt

Guitar Solo

George Wykert

Piano Solos

Katrina Strahm, Alyssa Strahm and Lizzie Schuetz

Indian Flute Program

Dallas Lee

Bring a blanket to sit on the gym floor, or sit on a chair or the bleachers and enjoy the music performed by talented artists from Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska. Refreshments will be served.