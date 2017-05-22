Public welcomed to attend ‘Casual Spring Concert’
Submitted by Anne Moser
The public is invited to enjoy a fun musical concert on at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Bern School Activity Complex (Bern High School Gym). The following groups or solos will be entertaining you.
The Town and Country Strings
Performing “Simple Gifts,” “Liberty,” “Amazing Grace,” “Bartoc Rock,” “Rubber Dolly,” “Old Joe Clark” and “Danza.”
Violin: Hannah and Audrey Simpson, Cara and Anna Knapp, Lizzie Schuetz, Sadie and Emmy Grimm and Laura Edelman;
Cello: Sarah Scoby, Nathan Knapp and Jonathan Knapp;
Guitar: Emery Hersh.
String Trio
Performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Felix Mendelssohn (Nocturne & Wedding March) will be Hannah Simpson on the violin, Sarah Scoby on the cello and Helen Krehbiel on the piano.
Voice Solo
Grace Kuenzi will sing “Crazy” and a surprise.
Voice Duet
Rachel Edwards and Samantha Edwards will sing “Sisters” and solo “Ava Maria.”
Violin Duet
Cara Knapp and Anna Knapp
Cello Duet
Nathan Knapp and Jonathan Knapp
Violin Duet
Hannah Simpson and Audrey Simpson
Trumpet Solo
Diana Platt
Guitar Solo
George Wykert
Piano Solos
Katrina Strahm, Alyssa Strahm and Lizzie Schuetz
Indian Flute Program
Dallas Lee
Bring a blanket to sit on the gym floor, or sit on a chair or the bleachers and enjoy the music performed by talented artists from Northeast Kansas and Southeast Nebraska. Refreshments will be served.
