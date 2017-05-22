Sabetha teen is accepted into Duke Youth Academy

Submitted

Laurel Smith of Sabetha has been accepted into the 2017 class of the Duke Youth Academy. Smith will join rising high school juniors and seniors from across the nation for a year of learning, service, worship and fellowship.

The Duke Youth Academy for Christian Formation (DYA) is an intensive year-long encounter with Christian faith, community and theology for young people to live in Christ and to think deeply about being Christian. It begins with a transformational week of residency on the Duke University campus in June, with a year of continuing mentorship, practice and online community.

While at Duke, participants will experience challenging academic lectures from Duke Divinity school faculty, inspiring workshops with athletes, artists and activists, and mentoring relationships with gifted Christian leaders.

During the year following the residency, program participants and DYA mentors will continue to journey together in community, exploring important questions about Christian life in a private online classroom and discussion forum. This ongoing community will walk with participants as they put what they’ve learned during the summer residency into practice in their home communities and congregations, culminating in a Practices Project that each participant will create.

At the completion of the year, the student will create a video, photo essay or written reflection that can be shared with the DYA community, including staff and student alumni and supporters. Each participant will have a community mentor – an adult from the young person’s congregation, school or local community – who will offer advice and support.

Pastor Daniel Kipp from Sabetha First United Methodist Church will serve as Smith’s community mentor. Duke Youth Academy donors make it possible for all participating students to receive funding for more than 75 percent of the program costs.

Smith will be a senior at Sabetha High School next year and is the daughter of Rick and Shelley Smith of Sabetha.

For more information on the program, visit the website at http://duyouth.duke.edu.