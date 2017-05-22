Senior citizens encouraged to apply to receive checks for farmers markets

Submitted by Kevin Kneisley

Low-income Kansas seniors may be eligible for a program that provides checks to purchase an array of healthy foods at farmers markets throughout the state.

The Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) is providing low-income seniors who meet age and income requirements with $30 in checks to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey from authorized farmers at local participating farmers markets June 1 through Nov. 1. Checks are available in $5 increments.

To be eligible to receive KSFMNP checks, the following criteria must be met:

1. Age: A senior must be 60 years old or older on the day the money is issued.

2. Income level: A senior’s annual gross household income (before taxes are withheld) must be at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of one must have an annual gross income at or below $21,978 or a monthly gross income at or below $1,832.

Nemaha County seniors may apply for and receive their checks at Seneca Housing Authority located at 504 Edwards in Seneca from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

Funds are limited, and benefits will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, call NEKAAA at 785-742-7152.

Eligible foods to purchase with the KSFMNP checks from authorized farmers at participating farmers markets are defined as “fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, locally produced honey and herbs for human consumption that are produced in Kansas under normal growing conditions.”

The program is currently available in the following counties: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Barton, Bourbon, Brown, Butler, Clay, Cloud, Cowley, Cherokee, Crawford, Dickinson, Douglas, Finney, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harvey, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Labette, Leavenworth, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McPherson, Miami, Mitchell, Montgomery, Neosho, Osage, Pottawatomie, Reno, Republic, Rice, Riley, Saline, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Washington and Wyandotte.