Visit the Bancroft Depot Museum

Submitted by Greg Newlin

Looking for something unique to do that is free, nearby and out of the beaten path with the family and your out-of-town guests over the Memorial Day weekend or anytime this summer?

Take a nostalgic trip to the Bancroft Depot Museum in the southeast corner of Nemaha County, Kansas. The museum can be reached by driving south of Kansas Highway 9 on Kansas Highway 62 to 24th Road then east to the southeast intersection of S Road.

Arrange your day at this free-to-the-public museum by calling ahead to 785-866-5288. You will be glad you did.