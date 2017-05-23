Bluejays take fourth at State

Sophomore Jesse Burger – who finished seventh in the tournament – tees off on hole number one to begin the State Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22. Senior Noah Garber puts on number nine green during the State Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22. Junior Garrett Scott – who finished 11th in the tournament – lines up this put on the number nine green during the State Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22. Senior Brendan Rokey hits a shot to get out from behind this tree on the fairway on hole 18 during the State Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22. Senior Reese Lierz pitches out of the sand on the 18th hole during the State Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22. Freshman David Pierson – who finished 13th in the tournament – hits this approach shot to the 18th green on his final hole of the State Tournament. The Sabetha Bluejay golf team smiles for a group photo after placing fourth at the State Tournament on Monday, May 22. Pictured are (L-R) Garrett Scott, David Pierson, Reese Lierz, Brendan Rokey, Noah Garber, Jesse Burger and Head Coach Scott Burger.

After taking first at the Regional Meet last week, the Sabetha High School Bluejay golf team hit the road to compete at the State Meet on Monday, May 22, in Independence.

The team placed fourth overall, after playing against tough competition on a difficult course.

“The course set up was very difficult and the kids at times faced adversity because of that,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “But they all came back and shot well. It gave us a chance to win and we were four strokes away from winning.”

Scores were close for all teams throughout the competition. Fredonia placed first with a score of 341, Hesston placed second with a score of 342, Cimarron placed third with a score of 344 and Sabetha placed fourth with a score of 345.

Other team placings are as follows: Cheney in fifth, Phillipsburg in sixth, and Sterling in seventh.

Leading the Bluejays were sophomore Jesse Burger, who placed seventh, and junior Garrett Scott, who both 11th. Freshman David Pierson was not far behind with a 13th place finish. J. Burger, Scott and Pierson were all medalists.

Senior Reese Lierz finished in 35th, senior Noah Garber finished in 50th and senior Brendan Rokey finished in 65th.

“I was really happy with them and the way they handled the adversity,” S. Burger said. “They are great bunch of kids.”

State Golf 5.22.2017

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

7- Jesse Burger 84

11- Garrett Scott 84

13- David Pierson 86

35- Reese Lierz 91

50- Noah Garber 94

65- Brendan Rokey 102

4-MAN VARSITY TEAM RESULTS

1- Fredonia 341

2- Hesston 342

3- Cimarron 344

4- Sabetha 345

5- Cheney 353

6- Phillipsburg 357

7- Sterling 360