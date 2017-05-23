Bluejays take fourth at State
After taking first at the Regional Meet last week, the Sabetha High School Bluejay golf team hit the road to compete at the State Meet on Monday, May 22, in Independence.
The team placed fourth overall, after playing against tough competition on a difficult course.
“The course set up was very difficult and the kids at times faced adversity because of that,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “But they all came back and shot well. It gave us a chance to win and we were four strokes away from winning.”
Scores were close for all teams throughout the competition. Fredonia placed first with a score of 341, Hesston placed second with a score of 342, Cimarron placed third with a score of 344 and Sabetha placed fourth with a score of 345.
Other team placings are as follows: Cheney in fifth, Phillipsburg in sixth, and Sterling in seventh.
Leading the Bluejays were sophomore Jesse Burger, who placed seventh, and junior Garrett Scott, who both 11th. Freshman David Pierson was not far behind with a 13th place finish. J. Burger, Scott and Pierson were all medalists.
Senior Reese Lierz finished in 35th, senior Noah Garber finished in 50th and senior Brendan Rokey finished in 65th.
“I was really happy with them and the way they handled the adversity,” S. Burger said. “They are great bunch of kids.”
State Golf 5.22.2017
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
7- Jesse Burger 84
11- Garrett Scott 84
13- David Pierson 86
35- Reese Lierz 91
50- Noah Garber 94
65- Brendan Rokey 102
4-MAN VARSITY TEAM RESULTS
1- Fredonia 341
2- Hesston 342
3- Cimarron 344
4- Sabetha 345
5- Cheney 353
6- Phillipsburg 357
7- Sterling 360
Heather Stewart287 Posts
Heather Stewart is a reporter for The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2015. She specializes in court and sports reporting, as well as photography. Heather is a 2011 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in psychology. She lives in Sabetha with her husband.
