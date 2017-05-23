Splish! Splash! Kiwanis Family Splash Park is now open!
Happy squeals and laughter filled the Sixth Street Park on Sunday, May 21, as children enjoyed the grand opening of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park. The final cost of the Splash Park was approximately $150,000. The Kiwanis Club originally had raised $100,000, and the City of Sabetha covered the remaining cost. According to Sabetha Kiwanis Club President Scott Wedel, the Kiwanis Club now has raised all of the money needed and has reimbursed the City of Sabetha.
Krista Wasinger111 Posts
Krista Wasinger is Co-Editor of The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2011. She specializes in city reporting and feature stories, as well as photography and page and advertising design. Krista is a 2004 Fort Hays State University graduate with a degree in communications studies with an emphasis in journalism. She lives in Sabetha with her husband and four children.
