Splish! Splash! Kiwanis Family Splash Park is now open!

Happy squeals and laughter filled the Sixth Street Park on Sunday, May 21, as children enjoyed the grand opening of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park. The final cost of the Splash Park was approximately $150,000. The Kiwanis Club originally had raised $100,000, and the City of Sabetha covered the remaining cost. According to Sabetha Kiwanis Club President Scott Wedel, the Kiwanis Club now has raised all of the money needed and has reimbursed the City of Sabetha.

This youngster enjoys the first sprays of water at the grand opening of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park Sunday, May 21.
Jack Frazee takes aim with one of the water sprayers at the grand opening of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park Sunday, May 21.
Isaac Schmid enjoys the cold sprays of water at the grand opening of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park Sunday, May 21.
This little one enjoys watermelon at the grand opening of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park Sunday, May 21. The Splash Park officially opened at 4 p.m. Sunday. Those in attendance enjoyed the first sprays of water and watermelon.
Tanner Thompson takes in all the excitement as he enjoys a slice of watermelon at the grand opening of the Kiwanis Family Splash Park Sunday, May 21.

Krista Wasinger is Co-Editor of The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2011. She specializes in city reporting and feature stories, as well as photography and page and advertising design. Krista is a 2004 Fort Hays State University graduate with a degree in communications studies with an emphasis in journalism. She lives in Sabetha with her husband and four children.

