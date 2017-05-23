What an incredible picture!
Have you ever thought about creating your own before and after picture?
While the initial photos are certainly not fun to take, I’d like to share why I believe this is just what you’ve been missing to achieve the fit body you’ve always wanted.
Here’s why you should take before pictures…
- You get fired up! Pulling on that bathing suit and standing in front of a camera may feel a bit like standing in front of a firing squad, but this simple act will light a fire within you. By having a starting off point for your transformation, you’re now on the path to improvement. The journey has begun!
- You accurately track progress. One of the biggest frustrations that clients have when they start working towards a fitness goal is how slowly their weight drops. Losing fat and gaining muscle doesn’t always show up on the scale, and so it’s important not to allow the scale to dictate your success. Instead, get back into that bathing suit every 30 days for updated pictures. After 90 days you will have 4 photos to arrange side-by-side, showing the progress of your transformation. Photos are undeniable proof that your body is losing fat, gaining muscle and transforming into something spectacular!
- You stay on the program. Knowing that there is another photo date coming up may be all the extra motivation you need to stay on your healthy eating and exercise program. When temptation hits you’ll think about the way that you will look in that bathing suit and the evolution that you want the pictures to show. Each picture will be more attractive than the next!
- You have an incredible story to share! Sharing your before and after pictures, once you have achieved your goal, is a special way to motivate others to begin their own fitness journey. Your handful of pictures will show the progression of fat loss, muscle development and confidence in a way that words simply cannot describe. I can’t wait to see yours!
Jamie Plunkett founded Plunkett Fitness in 2009, after working as a trainer for various corporate gyms from 2002-2009. Jamie developed his passion for fitness and nutrition as an adolescent who always struggled with his weight. He graduated in 2004 from Emporia State University with a BS in Health Promotion. Jamie believes in always getting better, and spends much of his time each week continuing his education in fitness and nutrition. His current interests include nutrition, injury prevention, and strength training. Jamie holds the following certifications: ACSM – Health/Fitness Instructor, NSCA – Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Poliquin – Bio Signature Practitioner Level 1, FMS – Level 1 & 2.
