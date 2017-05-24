Bern Blood Drive to be held June 21

Summer is a time for the days that never end — time to watch fireworks, have a picnic and root for the home team. While many people are having fun making summer memories, hospital patients are counting on volunteer donors to make time to give blood so they can continue making their own memories.

Historically, during the summer months of June, July and August, about two fewer donors give blood at each American Red Cross blood drive than what patients need. Around summer holidays, donations tend to drop even more.

This seasonal challenge can be overcome, however, two generous donors at a time. The Red Cross asks those eligible to help ensure an efficient supply of lifesaving blood is available this summer by making an appointment to donate. Blood donors and recipients alike are also encouraged to share their summer stories at redcrossblood.org.

A Blood Drive will be offered from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Bern Community Center in Bern.

How to Donate Blood

Simply call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.