Brown County Commission 5.22.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, May 22. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

Steve Winter with the American Legion submitted a bill for the replacement purchase of eight flags around the Courthouse.

Community Corrections Director Venice Sloan presented the Juvenile Justice Grant application for signatures.

Gormley presented a letter to the commission from First Christian Church. First Christian Church is requesting use of the Courthouse and Courthouse Square for their Annual Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 30. The commission approved the request.

Gormley has requested the commissioners’ input on having Mize/Houser Company do the County Budget this year. Gormley and the commission also reviewed the budget and adjusted some departments, while some remained the same.

Town and Country EMS Director Duke Koerperich presented the contract for Ambulance Subsidy to the commission for their signatures. The commissioners decided to sign the contract for Ambulance Subsidy.

Department Reports

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported there are 27 inmates – 21 males and six females – currently at the Brown County Jail.

Gormley presented the applications received so far to the commission for their review.

Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold discussed with the commission about a security feature for the Treasurer’s office she would like to purchase. The feature would enable the office to dispatch someone for help if the need would arise.

Also at the meeting:

The commission approved the May 15 meeting minutes.

Tax change orders 2016-89 through 2016-91 and 2016-95 through 2016-98 were signed and approved.

The commission approved the Road and Bridge Permits 17-06 and 17-07.

The commissioners held a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with Gormley and the three commissioners present. No binding action was taken following the executive session.

The next regular meeting will be held Wednesday, May 31, to approve month end bills.