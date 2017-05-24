breaking news New

Fifth grade students participate in National Park Day

Sabetha Elementary School Principal Sara Toedman listens to a report read by Rowde Rilinger Monday, May 15. The fifth grade students prepared reports about national parks and read them to visitors Monday afternoon.
Joshua Grimm reads his national park report to a visitor on National Park Day Monday, May 15. The Sabetha Elementary School fifth grade students prepared reports about national parks and read them to visitors Monday afternoon.

Submitted by Sheryl Plattner, Fifth Grade Teacher

The Sabetha Elementary School fifth grade class of 2016-17 had the opportunity to expand their National Park Day, by adding art canvas pictures of their parks and to create t-shirts with student drawn silk screens. These artistic additions were made possible by a grant obtained by Sheryl Plattner from the Norene Ketcherside Endowment for the Fine Arts located in McPherson.

The monies obtained allowed students to create an actual painting of their park on canvas with acrylic paints via Sarah Hasenkamp’s art classes. The t-shirts also were designed in art class by students representing each fifth grade homeroom. Students also created color brochures about their National Park by using the information that they were sent from the park that they were given at the beginning of the project.

The final exhibit of information was on Monday, May 15, with parents and SES students enjoying the individual presentations showcasing their artwork and brochures about their National Park.

The Sabetha Herald3749 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password