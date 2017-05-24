Fifth grade students participate in National Park Day

Submitted by Sheryl Plattner, Fifth Grade Teacher

The Sabetha Elementary School fifth grade class of 2016-17 had the opportunity to expand their National Park Day, by adding art canvas pictures of their parks and to create t-shirts with student drawn silk screens. These artistic additions were made possible by a grant obtained by Sheryl Plattner from the Norene Ketcherside Endowment for the Fine Arts located in McPherson.

The monies obtained allowed students to create an actual painting of their park on canvas with acrylic paints via Sarah Hasenkamp’s art classes. The t-shirts also were designed in art class by students representing each fifth grade homeroom. Students also created color brochures about their National Park by using the information that they were sent from the park that they were given at the beginning of the project.

The final exhibit of information was on Monday, May 15, with parents and SES students enjoying the individual presentations showcasing their artwork and brochures about their National Park.