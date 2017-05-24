Memories 5.24.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, May 20, 1892

The storm, Monday night, also caught the Grand Island at Fairbury where wash outs delayed the night train going each over five hours and the day train was over an hour late. Tuesday night there was so much high water along the Wolf river valley below Robinson the night train west had to creep along for twenty miles through water, the train due here at 10:22 p.m. not getting in until after 3 a.m.

The Horton Headlight may prepare for a libel suit at once. It accuses the editor of this paper of going to Salina to attend a woman’s suffrage convention. This is false and absolutely without foundation in fact. We shall require at least a half column retraction.

Burglars entered the dry goods store of H.C. & C.S. Haines and the grocery store of A. A. DuBois. They entered the former by way of the cellar and took three suits of clothing and various other things to the extent of about $125. They forced open a window off the outside stairway at Mr. DuBois’ grocery and helped themselves to fruit and other things carrying off a bunch of bananas.

A few days of this week blessed with an absence of rain have been put to good use by the builders.

100 years ago

Thursday, May 24, 1917

Ad – “BRISCOE” The Car With the “Half Million Dollar Motor” $765.00 Delivered. The Highest Powered, Smoothest Running, best looking car in its weight and price class today. Dealer Wanted in Sabetha at once. A very attractive proposition to offer. Write or phone E. L. Hill, Seneca, Kansas Distributor for Nemaha County.

Last Wednesday Berwick had a fire while the east bound freight train was going thru Berwick sparks from the engine set fire to a stray pile by Joe Harter’s barn and it was only a few minutes until the fire department was out. A. F. Grote was fire chief, Dad Niccum was the chemical engine. Dad niccum was at the well pumping the water Mrs. Niccum, Mrs. Grote, Mrs. Stolsteimer, Mrs. Harter, Mrs. J. H. Strahm were in the bucket brigade. They carried the water. A. F. Grote fire chief told the assistant, Frank Grote, where to pour the water. Now Sabetha don’t need to call on the Berwick fire department unless they have a big fire, they don’t go out for small fires.

Sabetha will be honored at the Commencement exercises next Monday night by having Governor Capper as the speaker of the evening. The Herald just finished printing 900 commencement invitations for the class. The invitations are gold embossed and are considered by many just a little niftier than any previously issued.

75 years ago

Wednesday, May 20, 1942

The Sabetha Chamber of Commerce was host to the athletes of Sabetha High School Wednesday evening at a banquet, held in the basement of the Methodist church, which was filled almost to capacity for the affair. Dr. F. E. Wrightman and Norman Morgan alternated in leading enthusiastic group singing. Milton Poland, Chamber of Commerce president was toastmaster. Following the introduction of school board and faculty members present Principal M.V. Chase gave a review of the athletes accomplishments of Sabetha High School during the year now closing.

A big trailer truck fully loaded with bottled beer in cases jackknifed at the highway 36 corner two miles south of Oneida Tuesday shortly after noon and piled up in the ditch on the south side of the road. The truck was traveling south from Oneida apparently tried to make the turn. The cab was badly damaged but no beer was spilled.

Due to the lack of sewing material the Red Cross room will be open on Saturday afternoon only until further notice. There is plenty of yarn on hand for sweaters for those who wish knit.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, May 23, 1967

Susan Scoby, an SHS sophomore, is an outstanding individual of FHA. She has been an active member of FHA for two years and has also taken Home Economics for two years. She was a representative of the Sabetha chapter in the State and District meetings. Susan helped with the Valentine dance, the FHA’s big dance of the year. She also assisted with half of the FHA Night, where she was chosen Miss FHA Night.

A son, David Wayne, was born April 27th to Mr. and Mrs. Wayne E. Locher of Fresno, Calif. Mr. and Mrs. Theo Locher of Sabetha are the grandparents.

Neil Hartter was able to return to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lester Hartter, on Sunday evening from a hospital in St. Joseph where he had been a patient since May second. His father went down with the Thornburg ambulance to accompany him home. Neil was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident a few weeks ago.

The Sabetha Fire Department was called out Friday night to extinguish a fire at the Nemaha Drive-In Theater. A group of youths had set a tire on fire. It was quickly extinguished.

The Sabetha Fire Department was called out Wednesday morning to the Roberts Construction Co. location on the east side of Highway 75. A trash fire had gotten out of control and some form lumber on the south side of the office building caught fire. The flames were quickly brought under control with little damage resulting.

The Arab Shrine Temple of Topeka brings the Shrine Parade with all its color and pageantry to Sabetha on Saturday, June 3. The parade will be lead by their Mounted Patrol in colorful Oriental Robes and they will carry the colors. The Clowns will mingle with the spectators along the line of the march, entertaining and passing out balloons to the kiddies. The Serenaders will be on the street, entertaining the crowds. This we feel will be one of the largest parades ever held in Sabetha and should be enjoyed by all.

It would appear that Mother Nature has decided to skip spring this year. After near freezing temperatures just a week or so ago, the thermometer passed over the 90 degree mark Tuesday and Wednesday. A good rain would be welcomed.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, May 20, 1992

Amber Kesler, a seventh grader at Sabetha Middle School, will be one of over 500 students recognized for their academic achievement on June 1 at Webb Lecture Hall, Emporia University in Emporia. The ceremony will be sponsored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program. Amber is the daughter of Steve and Sandy Kesler of Sabetha.

Sabetha High School co-salutatorians Amy Saylor and Christie Sylvester flank valedictorian Kristi Nichols in a photo taken prior to the May 17 commencement ceremonies in the school gymnasium.

Birthday cake and ice cream were enjoyed Sunday night, May 17, at the Harold Bauerle home in honor of Harold’s birthday. Larry, Jane, Whitney and Abby Bauerle, Gary, Marcia, Bonnie and Chris Bauerle, Glenna, Roderick, Brian, Paige and Sarah Strahm helped him celebrate.

A little over $500 was raised by the Sabetha High School art department in an auction of student and teacher works during the May 5 spring exhibit at the school. Teacher Connie Herbster said the money will go toward purchasing more extravagant items to allow students to explore other art mediums. There were 25 pieces auctioned during the evening.

Nu Lambda sorority has raised the money needed for a playground equipment project at Sabetha Elementary School, and now is seeking volunteers to help build the equipment. The project will provide two wooden play units that will include swings, a slide, a parallel ladder, tires to climb, a climbing rope, a fire pole and an enclosed playhouse.

Sabetha residents can enjoy a weekly visit by an ice cream truck this summer when “The Sweet Tooth” comes to town beginning May 28. John Barrett of Hiawatha is the owner of the truck which will travel around Sabetha each Thursday, weather permitting.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, May 25, 2007

The Sabetha Bluejay golf team places third at State. Team members include Austin Keim, Matt Hall, Kaleb Koch, Dylan Grote, Mitch Allen and Jerry Chase.

The Sabetha Fire Department is accepting donations at the Sabetha fire barn for Greensburg. Department personnel plan to take donations to Greensburg next week when they deliver the rescue truck that SFD is donating to the Greensburg Fire Department. Fire Chief Jim Johnson suggests donations that can be used during cleanup operations.

Combining their impressive musical talents for a community concert at NorthRidge Church Sunday are Tyler Simpson, Shane Spangler and Megan Deiter. Simpson and Deiter sang several vocal numbers ranging from opera arias to American Broadway musical numbers and 19th-century spirituals, while accompanied by Spangler on the grand piano. Spangler also performed several piano pieces, one of which was a number he composed, “The Fairview Fox Trot.”

Sabetha Middle School and BBBS recently held a fundraiser for the Bigs in School Program, because most of the 2006-07 Bigs are members of the Sabetha High School Class of 2007. Under-the-wire donations for the fundraiser brought the total to $250, and created a tie between SMS Principal Tom Palmer and retiring teacher Jim McKim, both of whom were rewarded with the opportunity to kiss a pig.