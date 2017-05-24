Nemaha County Commission 5.22.17

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans, County Clerk

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, May 22, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. Present were Chairman Tim Burdiek, Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Lee Copeland, Dana Schmelzle and Jim Dobbins came before the board on behalf of the Nemaha County Conservation District to request funding from the county for their 2018 budget. This organization is requesting $35,000 in funding for 2018, which is an increase of $2,600 over their funding amount for 2017.

Nancy Gafford with the Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas came before the board. Gafford requested that commissioners adopt a resolution to approve the county’s participation in the renewed Wetmore Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Commissioners approved the adoption of Resolution 2017-4. Burdiek signed the resolution as presented.

Audrey Schremmer with Three Rivers, Inc., came before the board to request funding from the county for their 2018 budget. This organization is requesting $18,000 in funding for 2018, which is the same amount of funding that they are currently receiving for 2017.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• He reviewed the bids for the purchase of a new motor grader for the Road and Bridge Department. Following discussion, the commissioners approved the purchase of a Caterpillar 140MC AWD motor grader from Foley Industries at a final price of $113,316.

• He recently received a moving permit application from a company that plans to move a house through Nemaha County. Ronnebaum spoke to commissioners about the route that this company plans to take through the county.

• The permit renewal for the Nemaha County Landfill is coming due soon. Ronnebaum let commissioners know that he will need to have BG Consultants give him an estimate of what it would cost to close the landfill at this time. Ronnebaum explained that the state always wants this information before renewing the permit for the landfill.

• The quarry in DuBois plans to start making chips soon.

• Haverkamp received a right-of-way easement request from JBN Telephone Company to install copper wire and fiber in Capioma Township along Y Road between 104th Road and 116thRoad. Following discussion, the commissioners approved the right of way easement request with JBN Telephone Company. Commissioners signed the request form as presented.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to request a pay increase for Transportation Driver Regis Feldkamp. Commissioners approved increasing the pay for Feldkamp from $14.29 per hour to $14.55 per hour effective back to April 21. Yunghans also let commissioners know that the current KDOT grant that the county is receiving may be decreased. She said that if this happens, she still anticipates having enough money in her Transportation Fund to cover her expenses for the year.

Undersheriff Bob Cross advised the board that:

• They are currently holding 13 inmates in the jail.

• The Sheriff’s Office had a fairly normal week this past week.

• They had training this past Wednesday.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the May 15 meeting.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 30, due to observance of the Memorial Day Holiday on Monday, May 29. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.