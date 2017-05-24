Payton Mae Clear

Wyatt Clear and Amber Clemens of Bern are thrilled to announce the arrival of their baby girl, Payton Mae Clear. She was born at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20-3/4 inches long. She is welcomed home by her brother, Jayse.

Payton’s maternal grandparents are Bill and Rhonda Bennett of Ottawa, and paternal grandparents are Barb Finnigin of Seneca and the late Steven Clear of Iola. Payton’s maternal great grandmother is Dorthy Bennett of Ottawa, and paternal great grandmother is Mildred Burk of Parker.

The Sabetha Herald 5/31/2017