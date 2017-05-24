School Organization: Nemaha County United 4 Youth

The Nemaha County United 4 Youth Board met Thursday, May 11, in Sabetha.

Board members present were Susan Bowman, Heather Stewart, Krista Stallbaumer, Adam Reel, Briana Evans and Nick Scott. Also present was Executive Director Sarah Renyer.

The board reviewed and approved the minutes from the April meeting with the amendment that Richard Strathman was to attend the 2018 finances meeting.

Nick Scott went over treasurer’s report.

Old Business

• Scholarships: Renyer reported that we need to adjust the amount of how much is being given to the students, because the Nemaha Central student had a conflict, so now there will only be five students from Wetmore attending. Renyer mentioned to just send a check for $2,000 to Wetmore schools. The board approved to adjust the amount and send a $2,000 check to the Wetmore SADD chapter.

• Board Members: The board discussed that the parent position was needing filled on the board.

• Life of an Athlete Training (LOA): Renyer reported that Centralia and Nemaha Central said no to sending someone to LOA training. Sabetha and Wetmore were interested. Renyer discussed talking about how to use the funds for LOA at the summer officer meeting.

• Mentor Program Approved: Renyer reported that the Nemaha County Commissioners approved the mentor program for another year. She said the commissioners did ask if it was okay to wait until January to receive the funds.

• Mock Crash: The weather did not cooperate, and the mock crash was canceled. Sabetha High School still did the grim reaper day and used the shirts that United 4 Youth purchased.

New Business

• KDADS Grant: Renyer said we are eligible for a KDADS Grant and that she attended a webinar for the grant. The grant is for the Strategic Prevention Framework (SPF) process and it will provide the funds to pay for Renyer to go through the SPF. Renyer discussed in detail about what would be required to apply for the grant. A smaller group consisting of Renyer, Bowman, Haynes and Stewart will meet next week to help fill out the budget for the grant.

• Officer Summer Meeting: The summer officer meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, in Seneca.