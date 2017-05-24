Summer Food Program in Wetmore feeds kids for free

Submitted by Brook Brubeck

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children eating healthy while school is out. Prairie Hills USD No. 113 provides free meals to children during the summer.

This summer, meals will be served at Wetmore City Park/Pool from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, June 5 to July 28. There are no income requirements or registration. Any child under age 19 may come to eat.

Each year, the United States Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Prairie Hills USD No. 113 to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. Any child under age 18 may come and eat. For more information about the Summer Food Service Program in Kansas, visit www.kn-eat.org/SFSP/SFSP_Menus/SFSP_Promotion.htm.

Volunteers are needed throughout the summer to help serve meals, supervise children, and do outreach in the community. For more information about the program or if you are in interested in volunteering or donating to the program, contact Brook Brubeck at 785-284-2175 or at brubeckb@usd113.org.