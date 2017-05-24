Teens set to appear in court

The three teens who were charged earlier this month in connection with the vandalism case at Sabetha High School are scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.

Seth Harrell, 17, is scheduled for his bond hearing, while Marcus Jackman, 18, and Grant Meyer, 19, are scheduled for their bond appearances.

It is alleged that Jackman, Meyer and Harrell caused approximately $1,300 in damage when they spray painted and used markers to write several racist, hate-based, vulgar messages in the shop area, halls and commons area of Sabetha High School Saturday, April 15. The trio also allegedly damaged and stole candy from a vending machine during the break-in.

They have been charged with burglary, felony criminal damage to property, theft and consumption of alcohol by a minor.