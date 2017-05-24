University Honors: Ottawa University

Ottawa University is pleased to announce those students named to the Spring 2017 Dean’s List, Dean’s Honor Roll and those awarded with the Medal of Excellence.

Nicole Brey of Fairview was named to the Dean’s List and awarded the Medal of Excellence.

Levi Austin Huneke of Sabetha was named tot he Dean’s Honor Roll.

Dean’s List honorees must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 24 credit hours over the preceding two semesters at Ottawa University and earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

Dean’s Honor Roll honorees must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 12 semester hours during the preceding semester and earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Medal of Excellence recipients are full-time students who have earned a 4.0 GPA at least two semesters during the same academic year.