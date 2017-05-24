breaking news New

Wetmore High School announced honor rolls for fourth quarter

The following students were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.

High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Seniors: Aaron Achten, Kyle Bloom, Walker Uhl

Juniors: McKayla Henry

Sophomores: Curtis Bloom, Alyssa Davis, Joel Hutles, Seth Shumaker

Freshmen: Shayla Ball

Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Seniors: Rachel Bloom, Dakota McQueen, Alex Potter

Juniors: Jill Henry, Alena Pfrang, Josephine Shumaker

Sophomores: Mariah Ramirez, Lauryn Scott

Freshmen: Savannah Bryant, Ashley Flowers, John Lamberson

Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)

Senior: Garret Evans, Trenton Rowland

Juniors: Ethan Osterhaus

Sophomores: Sophia Amon, Noah Ball

Freshmen: Lindsey Barnett, Michael Hemenway

