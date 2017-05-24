Wetmore High School announced honor rolls for fourth quarter
The following students were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2016-17 academic year.
High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)
Seniors: Aaron Achten, Kyle Bloom, Walker Uhl
Juniors: McKayla Henry
Sophomores: Curtis Bloom, Alyssa Davis, Joel Hutles, Seth Shumaker
Freshmen: Shayla Ball
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Seniors: Rachel Bloom, Dakota McQueen, Alex Potter
Juniors: Jill Henry, Alena Pfrang, Josephine Shumaker
Sophomores: Mariah Ramirez, Lauryn Scott
Freshmen: Savannah Bryant, Ashley Flowers, John Lamberson
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)
Senior: Garret Evans, Trenton Rowland
Juniors: Ethan Osterhaus
Sophomores: Sophia Amon, Noah Ball
Freshmen: Lindsey Barnett, Michael Hemenway
