breaking news New

Wetmore Middle School announced honor roll for fourth quarter

Wetmore Middle School

The following students were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2016-17 academic year:

High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Alyssa Bloom, Kaitlyn Ramirez, Austin Smith

Seventh Grade: Campbell Brown, Eric Bloom, Taylor Fillmore, Braden Henry, Kenzie Strathman

Sixth Grade: Kaitlyn Claycamp

Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Shayla Hughes, Jasmine Johnson, Abbigail Shumaker, Ross Shumaker

Seventh Grade: Tyson Ball, Juliana Crismas

Sixth Grade: Faith Bloom, Jacob Carls, Allison Ramirez

Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)

Eighth Grade: Zachariah Cole, Alvana Crismas, Kael McQueen, Reagan Osterhaus

Seventh Grade: Colby Hanzlicek, Stephanie Hughes, Carter Montgomery, Haley Murrow, Rachel Vandiver

Sixth Grade: Dierk Hanzlicek, Alex Rowland

The Sabetha Herald3741 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password