Wetmore Middle School announced honor roll for fourth quarter
Wetmore Middle School
The following students were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2016-17 academic year:
High Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Alyssa Bloom, Kaitlyn Ramirez, Austin Smith
Seventh Grade: Campbell Brown, Eric Bloom, Taylor Fillmore, Braden Henry, Kenzie Strathman
Sixth Grade: Kaitlyn Claycamp
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Shayla Hughes, Jasmine Johnson, Abbigail Shumaker, Ross Shumaker
Seventh Grade: Tyson Ball, Juliana Crismas
Sixth Grade: Faith Bloom, Jacob Carls, Allison Ramirez
Honorable Mention (3.0-3.49 GPA)
Eighth Grade: Zachariah Cole, Alvana Crismas, Kael McQueen, Reagan Osterhaus
Seventh Grade: Colby Hanzlicek, Stephanie Hughes, Carter Montgomery, Haley Murrow, Rachel Vandiver
Sixth Grade: Dierk Hanzlicek, Alex Rowland
0 Comments