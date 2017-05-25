4-H Club: Busy Jayhawkers

Submitted by Shayna Strahm

The regular monthly meeting of the Busy Jayhawkers 4-H club was called to order Monday, May 22. The pledge was led by Kortney Plattner.

Roll call was “Musical Instrument I Play.” Answers included “Piano,” “Trumpet” and “Recorder.”

The food pantry collection for the night was Hamburger Helper. Cheyan Rokey read off the minutes to the club, and Vivian Strahm shared our treasurer report.

Our Club Leader, Sue Rokey, informed us of the Ambassador Day Camp on June 7, which is also the day of fairground clean-up. June 12 is Food Stand preparation for the fair, and it starts at 9 a.m.

June 21 through 24 is the Pioneer Trails Camp at Rock Springs. Rokey encourages us to fill-out our pre-entry forms before July 1 and to read over the newsletter for other information about the fair.

Jeanelle Plattner suggests that we order or create new t-shirts for the upcoming 4-H fair. July 19 is the day for additional items to be judged for the fair such as miscellaneous, space tech, banner, books, posters and table settings.

Then Nyah Strahm read to us from one of her favorite books, “Happy Birthday Hamster.” Chloe Detweiler read to us from “Duck for President.”

Elliot Strahm led Par-Law, during which he talked about the different types of motions when voting on an issue. Jyllian Stapleton led us in the song, “The Itsy Bitsy Spider.”

Birthdays for this month were Gabe Meyer, Aubrey Schmelzle, Cheyan Rokey, Alivia Lang, Samantha Schultejans and Mallorie Schultejans.

The meeting was adjourned after movement.