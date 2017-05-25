Home invasion suspects set for preliminary hearing

Two Sabetha residents who have been charged in connection with a Hiawatha home invasion made their first appearance in court on Tuesday, May 23, and are scheduled to have their preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 31.

Edgar Martinez, 21, and Jazmene Hicks, 23, were arrested on Friday, May 19, by the Hiawatha Police Department — with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sabetha Police Department and the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office. Both face felony charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery along with a misdemeanor count of criminal restraint in connection with a home invasion that occurred Tuesday, May 16, at 121 Apache Street in Hiawatha.

Police says the occupant, Ray Atlakson, 30, reported he was battered and robbed, with his hands behind his back before the suspects fled the scene. Atlakson was taken to the Hiawatha Community Hospital by ambulance for the treatment of his injuries.

According the criminal complaint obtained by MSC News, Martinez and Hicks are accused of taking a pair of car keys, a billfold and an RCA tablet by force.

The two suspects remain in the Brown County Jail on $175,000 bond each.