Nemaha County Sheriff 5.25.17

ARRESTS

John G. Creamer, 53, of Sabetha was arrested on May 22 by the Seneca Police Department (PD) for unlawful registration and no liability insurance. He was released on $750 surety bond on May 22 with a court date of 9 a.m. on June 21.

Justin N. Jones, 25, of St. Joseph, Mo., was arrested on May 22 by the Seneca PD for driving while suspended, no liability insurance and unlawful registration. Jones was released on $1,000 surety bond on May 22 with a court date of 9 a.m. on June 21.

Robert G. Bitticks, 30, of Sabetha was arrested on May 21 by the Sabetha PD for the offense of domestic battery. Bitticks was released on $2,000 surety bond on May 21 with a court date of 4 p.m. June 15.

Harvey G. Webster, Jr., 24, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha PD on three Nemaha County bench warrants for probation violation with bond set at $10,000 each. Webster was released on May 22 on a total of $5,000 surety bond with a court date of 9:45 a.m. on June 15.

Paul Mills was released on May 24 on $16,000 own recognizance (OR) bond with a court date of 2 p.m. on June 20.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, Nemaha County authorities located the body of an unidentified white male near State Highway 62 approximately 1/2 mile south of 32nd Road in Nemaha County. As of this time, investigation is continuing. We are working to positively identify the deceased and notify next of kin. Nothing further is available at this time.