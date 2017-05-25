Sheriff’s Office receives donated items from ‘Project LEO’

Submitted by John Merchant

On Monday, May 15, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was able to be a part of “Project LEO.”

For Hospital Week – which is celebrated every year in May – the Hiawatha Community Hospital initiates this effort as one of their community service projects. This year, they collected blankets, toys, coloring books and crayons, stuffed animals and backpacks for law enforcement to give out to children in need.

“When a child has experienced a traumatic event, items such as these can make a positive difference in their life,” said Brown County Sheriff John Merchant. “By having these items available that children can keep and take with them, it gives them a sense of hope.”

“Through the generosity of the Hiawatha hospital staff who organized this event, we will be forever grateful,” Merchant said. “This is a wonderful project and will help many children in our county.”