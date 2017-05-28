Wild Times: It is no game!

I would think that by now it is very apparent that hunting is deeply rooted in my blood. I have been exposed to it since the day I was born and, 57 years later, the desire has only deepened.

It is not something that controls my every thought but when I have any free time from work or family, it is the one activity that allows me to relax and let my mind wander. I have to tell you that hunting is no game. It is not something that does not pose its own set of risks. It is an activity that needs to be taken very seriously, and that is the case no matter if you are hunting rabbits or elephants. That became very apparent to me Monday evening.

Back in 2012, a very good friend of mine talked me into heading over to Africa to take part in a hunting safari. Initially, I was not going to go, but after a couple of months of thinking about it, I decided to go. There were five couples that were making the journey, and I was very excited about the opportunity. I knew little about hunting in Africa, but I began to read and devour any information that I could get my hands on. I talked to several gentlemen in Sabetha who had gone over and hunted, and I listened intently to the advice they gave me. We went on that first safari, and I was amazed at the experience. It was like nothing I had ever experienced in my life. I was hooked!

After I got back home from the initial trip, I was already planning the next trip. I figured that it would be several years before I would go back, but six months after the first safari I called up the friend who had talked me into going and talked him into going back with me the next summer.

There was one difference on this next hunt, though. The stakes were a little higher. We were graduating from hunting plains game, such as antelope, to hunting a lion. It had now gotten very serious. We were now hunting what is known as one of the Big Five in Africa. In other words, it was one of the animals in Africa that, if given the chance, the animal will turn the situation around and will hunt you. It was no longer a game.

After our successful lion hunt, my professional hunter (PH) was on another hunt with a client, and the assisting PH was severely mauled by a lion when the client froze and did not shoot the charging lion. I have seen the video of the hunt, and it is chilling to say the least. The assisting PH barely survived the attack. He was in the hospital for months. He no longer hunts lions, according to my PH.

Back in 2015, I went on a leopard hunt in Zimbabwe. I was hunting with my same PH, and we were assisted by a man named Theunis Botha, who supplied the dogs that we were using on the hunt. He was quite a character, and he himself had been on the wrong end of a leopard attack several years back and had barely lived through it. He was a veteran of the Angola War in Africa. In fact, he was in the Special Forces that worked behind the front lines. All in all, he was quite a character, but one thing was for sure, he was at home on the veldt and he was good at what he did.

On Monday evening, I was reading the national news when I spotted a story about a professional hunter who had been killed by an elephant in Zimbabwe. I immediately clicked on the sight and my heart came up in my throat. The man who was killed was Theunis. I let out a muffled cry that my wife heard and brought her running to see what was going on. He and his clients had stumbled upon a small herd of elephant cows, and they immediately charged.

One of the elephants grabbed Theunis with its trunk, and when one of the others in the party shot the elephant it fell on top of Theunis and crushed him. The whole episode would have lasted only a few seconds. I read the article over and over.

Theunis leaves a wife and five children at home without a husband and father. I was devastated, and I immediately contacted my friends over in Africa. They responded immediately, and they were equally upset. I sat up for a while, reliving my hunt with Theunis, remembering the great time that we shared. As she headed off to bed, my wife informed me that I was done hunting in Africa.

Later that night, I was awakened by my wife who was violently shaking me trying to get me to stop screaming. Evidently, I was dreaming about something of which I have no recollection and I was screaming and thrashing in bed. I was sweating, and my heart was about to come out of my chest. My wife was scared to death! I do not remember the dream, but I am sure it had something to do with hunting in Africa since that was the last thing on my mind when I hit the pillow.

It reinforced to me that hunting is no game!