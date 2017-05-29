Berries – more than pretty colors

It is time to enjoy fresh berries! While the blue and red hues of berries are beautiful, the fruits are so much more than pretty colors. They represent some of the best nutritional bargains around.

Berries are low in fat, carbohydrates and calories, but they are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Berries contain phytochemicals and flavonoids that help prevent some forms of cancer and heart disease, while they contribute to slowing the aging process. Cranberries and blueberries contain a substance that may prevent bladder infections. Blueberries and raspberries also contain lutein, which is important for healthy vision.

Summer is the time to enjoy fresh berries. Look for berries that are ripe, colorful and firm, with no mushy spots or signs of mold. The freshest berries are usually found at farmers markets, where the produce often was harvested earlier that day. Or, find a berry farm where you can pick your own fruit – a great family outing.

Most berries are sweet enough to serve just as they are. You can also enjoy them combined with bananas and low-fat milk in a smoothie, added to a bowl of whole-grain cereal, or stirred into vanilla yogurt. Berries are great sprinkled on a salad or blended into a salad dressing, as a topping for pancakes and waffles, and served as a dessert.

Berry Custard Brûlée

Ingredients:

1/4 cup sugar, divided

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 cup fat-free milk

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons light dairy sour cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups fresh berries, such as strawberries (halved), raspberries, blackberries, or blueberries

Instructions: To prepare the custard, combine 2 tablespoons of the sugar and the cornstarch in a small saucepan. Add milk and beaten egg. Cook and stir with a wooden spoon over medium heat just until mixture begins to bubble. Immediately pour the mixture into a small bowl and let it cool about 5 minutes. Whisk sour cream into custard and add vanilla. Cover and chill custard up to 24 hours. To serve, divide berries evenly among four dessert dishes. Spoon chilled custard over berries. Topping (optional): Heat remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a small, heavy saucepan over medium-high heat until sugar begins to melt, shaking pan occasionally to heat evenly. Reduce heat to low, and cook sugar until melted and golden, stirring mixture occasionally with a wooden spoon. Immediately drizzle caramelized sugar over each dish and serve. Makes 4 servings. Nutrition information per serving: Calories – 148; Fat – 3g; Carbohydrate – 27g; Fiber – 6g; Protein – 5g; Sodium – 50mg