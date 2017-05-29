Are broccoli leaves the new kale?

Could broccoli leaves be the new “It” food? Fresh broccoli sold in grocery stores is without the leaves, as consumers just want the florets. Growers chop the leaves into mulch.

Broccoli leaves are edible. It is best to use them when young and tender. Older, tough leaves tend to be bitter in taste. They look similar to collards greens.

If you grow broccoli, save the leaves. Store unwashed in plastic bags in the crisper drawer up to two weeks. Use evenly colored leaves with no holes.

Add broccoli leaves to soup and stew. Roast into chips, use as a wrap, add to stir-fries, sauté with garlic for pasta, or grind into pesto.

Broccoli leaves pair well with citrus flavors, making them a great addition to fruit smoothies. They also work well with smoky flavors and Asian meals.

Broccoli leaves are a rich source of vitamin A. They are also a good source of calcium.