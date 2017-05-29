Build a better world… read!

The invitation is out to “Build a Better World, Read!” at the Mary Cotton Public Library this summer.

Sign-up has begun and will continue all summer long for those who wish to participate by reading and coming to story times, learning events and crafts. Each child receives a themed book bag and bookmark upon sign-up.

Reading over the summer is important to your child’s ability to retain knowledge and be prepared for school in the fall. The reading goals are designed for your child’s success.

Pizza Hut has again partnered with the library to offer a personal pan pizza when the goal is achieved. Other prize incentives will be given out as your child reads through the summer.

The basic schedule will include story times at 10 a.m. on Mondays, beginning on June 5. Age appropriate crafts and/or snacks will be included. No reservations needed.

Hit the Picnic in the Park on from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays with your family and enjoy some local entertainment and educational events. Bring your lunch and a chair or blanket, and actively participate in topics that include “Beekeeping” with Matt Tedman, “Kids’ Fitness” with Courtney Rausch, “What’s an Eclipse?” with Jon Kilhoffer, and “Just Build It” with Justin Sallman.

Craft time will be featured from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays in June, with Stephanie Plattner and Donna Klein. Stop by the library to find out what they have planned.