Five Shump brothers served at same time in World War II

With five sons serving at the same time in World War II, a Nemaha County mother provided inspiration for the sacrifices being made on the home front almost seventy years ago.

Francis (Frank), Gus, Hank, Karl and Raphael Shump all served in the United States Army during the Second World War. The boys had been raised on a rural Sabetha farm where they helped their mother, Mrs. Rose Shump, who was widowed when her husband, Frank Sr., was killed in a farming accident in 1932.

An impressive service at the Civic theatre where Rose Shump was recognized for her patriotic contributions was described in The Sabetha Herald. She received a gold pin through the Sabetha post of the American Legion, featuring a gold eagle representing the guardian of freedom, a chevron indicating service of honor and stars for each son.

Commenting on Mrs. Shump’s service to the country, Legion Commander Claude White pointed out that she was the daughter of a former German soldier who four times was cited for bravery in the Franco-German War of 1870.

“This mother, and many thousands of other mothers over this country, are giving their sons and daughters. Their sons are giving their lives. Let us ask ourselves tonight: What are we giving?” he said. The recognition ceremony also kicked off the “second War Bond Drive,” which helped finance the war.

A German native who came to America when she was 20, Rose Shump met and married Frank here. The couple had seven sons and four daughters. A son-in-law also served in the armed forces, and all four daughters worked at industries tied to the war effort.

Two sons stayed at home during the war years, Lawrence and Vollie, who settled in Seneca. Vollie had four sons who all served in the military: Gary, Harold, Jim and Danny.

Story originally published in Seneca Courier-Tribune in November 2015.