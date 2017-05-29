Nemaha County District Court

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSALS INCLUDED)

State of Kansas vs. Meghan A. Deters of Corning, plead no contest to four counts of endangering a child, a Class A Misdemeanor, and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a Class A Misdemeanor. Court adjudges the defendant guilty on all counts. Deters was sentenced to 12 months in the Nemaha County Jail on all counts, to run concurrently with each other, suspended to 48 hours in the Nemaha County Jail, followed by 120 hours of house arrest and 12 months supervised probation. Deters also was ordered to pay $1,513 fines, fees and costs.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Vickie Williams of Centralia, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $991.95 plus costs and interest.

Credit Management Services, Inc. vs. Chelsea Yocum of Bern, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $717.12 plus costs and interest.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

Laurie Osterhaus, Seneca, over 21, and Cory Osterhaus, Seneca, over 21 .

TRAFFIC CASES

Kai Salvatore Dupuis of Wetmore, speeding 80/55, $258 fines and fees.

Daniel Renne of Centralia, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

Trenton Hunninghake of Axtell, seatbelt violation, $10 fine.

Jesus Manrrquez of Houston, Texas, speeding, 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Roger Engeman of Troy, speeding 74/65, $153 Fines and fees.

Dennis Barrett of Oneida, failure to wear seatbelt, $10 fine.

Amy Luedders of Washington D.C., speeding 79/65, $177 fines and fees.

Christopher Glenn of Centennial, Colo., careless driving, $133 fines and fees.

Mark Noorlag of Hartford, Wisc., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Fish & Game

Lynette Lovelis of Nashville, Ark., hunting without a license, $258 fines and fees.