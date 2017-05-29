Sheriff warns of tax scam

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant warns that another familiar scam is circulating the county.

“Residents have contacted me stating they are receiving calls informing them that they have a tax warrant issued against them and they are subject to arrest unless they immediately pay the warrant amount,” Merchant said.

Merchant said most calls have been automated messages, though several have been conveyed by a live person.

On the automated messages, there is a number for residents to call back. Several times, it is said that there will be a warrant for the person’s arrest if he or she does not return the call.

“One resident reported that they were informed that the Sheriff would be at their home to arrest them if the warrant wasn’t paid immediately,” Merchant said. “This is definitely a scam. Please do not return the call or give out any personal information.”