Cardinals compete at State

Wetmore High School sent two Cardinals to the State Track and Field Championships held in Wichita on Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27.

Sophomore Curtis Bloom placed ninth in the triple jump on Friday with a jump of 40 feet, 11 inches. In 2016, Bloom placed third at state, jumping at 41 feet, 2.5 inches.

The 2017 1A state champion in triple jump – senior Kian Coffey of Stockton – had a jump of 45 feet, 7.5 inches.

Cardinal senior Trenton Rowland competed in the shot put on Saturday. He took 15th place with a put of 41 feet, 3 inches.

The 2017 1A state champion shot put was Gilbert Peters with a put of 52 feet, 2 inches.