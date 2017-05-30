John and Dorothy Bowlby Lanning Series, Part XI

The sixth child and fourth son born to John and Dorothy Bowlby Lanning is 1-2-4-6 Andrew J. Lanning, born Sept. 2, 1866, in Somerset County, Penn. He died Dec. 10, 1945, at the Sabetha’s St. Anthony’s Hospital in Nemaha County, Kan. Married Dec. 19, 1889, to Ida May Miller, born Oct. 12, 1871, in Somerset County, Penn., died July 4, 1945, in Nemaha County, Kan.

She is the daughter of Mahlon, (born Dec. 9, 1840, Somerset County, Penn., died Dec. 1, 1899, at Sabetha in Nemaha County, Kan.) and Jennie Margaret Schultz Miller (born Feb. 1, 1850, died Brown County, Kan.) Jennie is the daughter of Daniel, born ca. 1815, and Mary Enyeart, born ca. 1820 Schultz. Mahlon was the son of Jacob D. Miller, born June 6, 1809, Somerset County, Penn. and Barbara Saylor Miller, born July 3, 1814, died March 17, 1896. Barbara was the daughter of Christian and Catherine Lichty Saylor.

The Millers had been neighbors with the Lannings in Somerset County, Penn. In his childhood, Andrew moved with his parents to the Sycamore Springs community, where he grew to manhood.

Andrew and Ida established a home on Pennsylvania Avenue, where they lived a year, then moved to a 200 acre farm on present-day 192nd Road where they built the house that stands to this day at 2271 192nd, occupied by Lynn Strahm.

Andrew and Ida were faithful members of the Sabetha Methodist Church, and both are buried in the Sabetha City Cemetery. At the time of their death in 1945, he and Ida had six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

The 1912 Atlas of Nemaha County, Kan., shows that Andrew J. Lanning owned 160 acres of land in Section 25 and 37.71 acres in Section 34 in Berwick Township.

To the union of Andrew and Ida May Miller Lanning were chronologically born the following three children:

1-2-4-6-1 Estella, born Nov. 20, 1890, in Brown County, Kan., married Oct. 13, 1910, Roy Masheter (born June 2, 1888, died Dec. 19, 1918), second marriage Dec. 9, 1929, Dr. Born W. Conrad (born Sept. 12, 1875, died Mar. 14, 1936).

In both of his marriages, no children were born to the only son of Andrew and Ida 1-2-4-6-2 Lawrence R., born Feb. 15, 1893, in Nemaha County, Kan., died July 1, 1968, married Dec. 4, 1921, to Maude Griffin (born July 14, 1894, died April 26, 1949, in a house fire), second marriage June 12, 1951, to Ellen Anderson.

1-2-4-6-3 Mildred May, born May 15, 1900, in Nemaha County, Kan., died Dec. 1988 at Norcross, Gwinette County, Ga., married Nov. 27, 1922, to Wade Born Rothwell (born July 2, 1898, died Aug. 1984 at Norcross, Gwinette County, Ga.) He served as Captain in Army Corp of Engineers, commissioned Sept. 4, 1943, and stationed at Ft. Belvior, Va., in 1943. At the time of her father’s death, she lived in Los Angeles, Calif.

This brings to an end of Part XI with Part XII of the John and Dorothy Bowlby Lanning series, continuing in September 2017. Follow the Ancestor Trail next month with Part XXV of the American Civil War Series covering soldiers who served from, and or later settled in Brown County, Kan., whose last name begins with the letter “R.”