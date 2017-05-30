One silver, five other medals for Bluejays at State Track and Field

Seventeen Bluejays qualified for the State Track and Field Championships held Friday and Saturday, May 26 and 27.

The Bluejays earned spots on the medal stand in six events – with senior Eric Renyer earning a silver in shot put. As a team, the boys placed 11th and the girls came in at 33rd.

“It’s always exciting to see Sabetha athletes competing in this meet, and stepping onto the awards stand as a result of their efforts,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers.

State Placers

Renyer earned his silver with a put of 51 feet, 8.5 inches. Renyer also earned a spot on the medal stand with a seventh place in the discus.

The 4×800 meter relay team of senior Keegan Cox, sophomores Braeden Cox and Henry Glynn and freshman Micah Romines took home fourth place with a season best of 8:36.02.

Sophomore Megan Meyer tied for fourth place in the high jump. M. Meyer and senior Ryann Flax of Garden Plain cleared 5 feet, 2 inches. Neither of them were able to clear 5 feet, 4 inches, tying them at fourth place. M. Meyer first cleared 5 feet, 2 inches earlier this year, which was her best.

In the 110 meter hurdle competition, sophomore Mason Engelken earned sixth place in the finals, clocking a time of 15:43.

In Friday’s preliminary race, Engelken qualified for the Saturday finals with a season best of 15.56 – just .003 after the Nemaha Central junior Zachary Buessing. In the finals, Buessing pulled ahead of Engelken to take fifth.

Senior Christian Meyer tied for seventh in the pole vault with senior Bryce Shults of Marion. C. Meyer and Shults both cleared 12 feet, 6 inches, but were unable to achieve a vault of 13 feet. C. Meyer achieved 13 feet earlier in the season, which was a season best for him.

Boys’ Results

Engelken also competed in the 300 meter hurdles, but did not advance past the preliminary round, finishing in 12th. Sophomore Elliot Strahm did not advance past the preliminary flight in shot put and finished 14th.

K. Cox also competed in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs, finishing 14th and 12th, respectively.

Girls’ Results

Freshman Kinley Schuette did not advance past the preliminaries in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing 13th. Junior Gracie Saner finished 14th in the pole vault. Sophomore Skylar McAfee finished 11th in the 800 meter run.

The girls’ relay teams did not advance past the preliminary races. The 4×100 meter relay team of McAfee, freshmen Morgan Schuette and Mariah Russell and sophomore Hunter Lowdermilk finished in 11th. The 4×400 meter relay team of M. Schuette, K. Schuette, sophomore Abby Hinton and junior Hannah Enneking finished in ninth.

“On behalf of the coaching staff, we want to again congratulate those who qualified for state and thank everyone who competed for us this season,” Remmers said.

STATE 5.26-5.27.2017 1600 METER RUN 14- Keegan Cox 4:59.04 3200 METER RUN 12- Keegan Cox 11:01.20 110 METER HURDLES 6- Mason Engelken :15.79 300 METER HURDLES 12- Mason Engelken (preliminaries) :43.27 4×800 METER RELAY 4- Henry Glynn, Micah Romines, Braeden Cox, Keegan Cox 8:36.02 POLE VAULT 7- Christian Meyer (tie) 12’ 6” SHOT PUT 2- Eric Renyer 51’ 8” 14- Elliot Strahm 40’ 6” DISCUS THROW 7- Eric Renyer 136’ 5”

800 METER RUN 11- Skylar McAfee 2:30.72 300 METER HURDLES 13- Kinley Schuette (preliminary) :51.82 4×100 METER RELAY 9- Morgan Schuette, Kinley Schuette, Hannah Enneking, Abby Hinton (preliminary) :52.66 4×400 METER RELAY 11- Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk (preliminary) 4:19.21 POLE VAULT 14- Gracie Saner 8′ HIGH JUMP 4- Megan Meyer (tie) 5’ 2”