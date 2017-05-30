Senior earns silver in shot

For Sabetha High School senior Eric Renyer, the biggest success of this season was consistently hitting near the 50-foot mark in shot put. A silver medal at the State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 27, is the final reward of the thrower’s high school track and field career.

Renyer, who also qualified to compete in discus at the Championships, said he will miss throwing.

“I enjoyed how practice was a competition with myself every day, trying to get better than the day before,” he said.

This state bid was not Renyer’s first – he placed seventh in shot put and fifth in discus in 2016.

State championships

“Eric has worked very hard since his freshman year at improving his technique,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “He didn’t question it one bit when we switched him over to the spin in the shot. He studied video of himself and other throwers trying to improve the finer points of the spin technique, and I think it showed in his performance at the state meet.”

In the preliminary flight on Saturday, Renyer’s third attempt was a put of 51 feet, 8.5 inches, which qualified him for the finals and three additional puts. He was in second at the end of the preliminary flight and remained in second.

Renyer was seeded No. 3 going into the State Track and Field Championships – with senior Garet Johnson of Whitewater-Remington at No. 1 and junior Samuel Thimmesch of Garden Plain at No. 2. Johnson – who placed fourth at state in 2016 – was the eventual 3A champion. Thimmesch finished fifth.

Johnson achieved a put of 53 feet, 4.25 inches, on his second attempt. All of Johnson’s puts were more than 52 feet. Senior Jacob Green of Norton had a put of 50 feet, 10.75 inches, while senior Neema Fathi of Wichita-Independent had a put of 50 feet, 9.5 inches. Green and Fathi took third and fourth, respectively. No other competitors hit close to 50 feet.

In his discus competition, Renyer earned seventh place with a throw of 136 feet, 5 inches.

SENIOR Throwing

Renyer hit his season best in the shot put at the Nemaha Central Invitational when he achieved a put of 52 feet, 1 inch. He hit his season best in discus – 148 feet – at the Big 7 League meet in Holton.

Consistently, Renyer earned either first or second place in both throwing events at nearly all of the meets this season.

He earned All League honors in both shot put and discus and earned All State honors in shot put, and All State honorable mention in discus.

About Renyer

Renyer is the son of Jim and Mary Renyer of Sabetha. He will attend Benedictine College this fall, playing football for the Ravens. He plans to major in business management.