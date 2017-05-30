Symbols of Sacrifice

Ashlyn Menold and Kenzie Meyer play taps at the Sabetha Memorial Day service held Monday morning, May 29, at Sabetha Cemetery. Members of the VFW Post 7285 and American Legion Post 126 form the Honor Guard at the Memorial Day Service at Sabetha Cemetery on Monday, May 29. Boy Scouts and leaders provide color guard and stand at attention during the Sabetha Memorial Day service Monday morning, May 29. Sabetha Girl Scout Ambassador Troop 7200 and Cadette/Senior Troop 3373 sing the National Anthem during the Sabetha Memorial Day service Monday morning, May 29. Crowd members stand at attention during the singing of the National Anthem. Marine Corporal Edward Roggenkamp speaks during the Sabetha Memorial Day service on Monday morning, May 29. Marine Corporal Edward Roggenkamp speaks during the Sabetha Memorial Day service on Monday morning, May 29. Members of the VFW Post 7285 and American Legion Post 126 form the Honor Guard at the Memorial Day Service at Sabetha Cemetery on Monday, May 29. Veterans’ flags fly in the Avenue of Flags at Sabetha Cemetery. Teresa Baumgartner speaks on behalf of the Woodlawn Cemetery Board, opening the Memorial Day service at Woodlawn on Monday, May 29. Patty Locher speaks at the Memorial Day service at Woodlawn on Monday, May 29. The Woodlawn Meadowlarks 4-H Club sing the National Anthem at the Memorial Day service at Woodlawn on Monday, May 29. Marine Corporal Edward Roggenkamp delivers his featured speech during the Memorial Day service at Woodlawn on Monday, May 29.

Area residents were out Monday, May 29, to show respect and honor for those soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty for the United States of America.

At the Memorial Day Service held at Sabetha Cemetery, Marine Corporal Edward Roggenkamp, USMC Inactive, spoke to the crowd.

“Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen, and thank you for joining me here on this Memorial Day to pay tribute to those who have fallen in the name of freedom. Today is a day reserved to remember our Nation’s Finest, to honor those who paid the greatest price of all, defending our country, our citizens, and our way of life on battlefields across the globe…A day that has been celebrated since the first formal Memorial Day observance on May 5th, 1866 in Waterloo, New York.

The Greek philosopher Thucydides once said, “The bravest are surely those who have the clearest vision of what is before them, glory and danger alike, and yet notwithstanding, go out to meet it.”

Today I am privileged, to stand here with so many, who like me, have come to honor those who went out to meet our nation’s foes, and who gave so much while asking very little…And to say thank you for our freedom, and thank you for making this the greatest nation ever formed.

It has been said that one must die so that others may know the full value of life. We are all given only one life to live. It may end in an instant. Yet it is because of this certainty of death that we place such a high regard on human life. Were we all able to live forever and experience no losses, we would never be able to fully appreciate the moments in life that make us truly happy. But just as happiness isn’t free, the freedom to live life to its fullest has its costs as well.

That’s what the members of our Armed Forces do for us: they pick up the check so that the rest of us may enjoy the land in which we live. They fight for our freedom, for the freedom of their fellow human beings, and for the freedom granted to us by the founders of our nation. Every minute of every day, there is an American somewhere far from home, giving all he has to give for a much higher cause. These brave Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines died protecting their country and what it stands for. They held a sense of purpose, and dedication to duty, that was more important than life itself, defending a way of life for us, and the freedoms that we hold so dear.

Since the establishment of the Continental Army under George Washington in 1775, 42 million Americans have served in our Armed Forces, and more than a million have died in its defense…Nearly 8,000 of these coming since September 11, 2001.

Scores of national and state cemeteries throughout the United States serve as the final resting places for these heroes,, many of which are sites of Memorial Day gatherings like the one here today. We also remember the 125,000 Americans interred in 24 permanent American burial grounds far beyond our borders, throughout Europe, in the Philippines, North Africa, Panama, and Mexico City. And we remember the more than 83,000 Americans still missing from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts throughout the world.

Sadly, many of these final resting places are classified as unknown…lost in remote locations around the world. Over 41,000 of the missing are presumed lost at sea, many buried in their warplanes or in the U.S. ships that now serve as steel tombs settled at the bottom of the world’s vast oceans and seas. While the remains of many of our missing may never be found for a myriad of reasons, we must never forget their sacrifices, however obscure the circumstances surrounding their deaths might be. We owe it to our fallen to exhaust every means at our disposal to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel, and to return them to their families and the nation, to be buried with full military honors.

Throughout our history, millions of men and women have found themselves serving on battlefields around the world, facing the unimaginable horrors unique to combat, on our behalf, in order to preserve our freedom and liberties. Many served because they were conscripted during times of war, to fill vacancies in our armed forces that could not be filled through voluntary means; while others volunteered to take up arms simply because they believed it to be their patriotic duty. Regardless of why they joined, we must be grateful that there are still those out there who would give their lives…everything that they have and everything that they are…for us.

Being grateful means honoring them as we are doing today, but more importantly, showing our appreciation every day – not just on Memorial Day – by dedicating ourselves to the obligations that come with the freedoms and liberties for which they paid… by finding the courage in our own lives to make a better world for our children and grandchildren.

Many of you have heard folks comment that Memorial Day is not simply a National BBQ Day, or a meritorious day off to commemorate the beginning of summer. While this is absolutely true, given the fact that we are recognizing our nation’s finest, Memorial Day should not be a day of somber remembrance, but rather a day of respectful celebration…An appreciation that the Summer ahead; the BBQs; the freedom from school; and the day off from work, were all purchased at a price for us. Some gave all so that we could enjoy these things and feel confident that others like them continue to stand watch so that we don’t have to. So as you relish in these things, be ever-aware and thankful to those who made them possible.

This day is also one that should draw Americans closer together. Nowadays, this seems more and more unlikely to occur, with all of the political correctness and ideological bickering that takes place… but like most of you, I saw in the weeks after September 11th, 2001 how a nation once divided could come together. I was honored to stand here 15 years ago on Memorial Day, 8 months after 9/11, as a young Boy Scout, after having the opportunity to help Veterans around town with this Avenue of Flags. Our country was flooded in patriotism. We were not just 50 states identified by a set of geographical borders. We were 50 UNITED States under one flag, under one banner of solidarity and freedom. This renewed collective patriotism came on the heels of the worst attack on our soil in our nation’s history… At a time when our citizens felt vulnerable, shocked by a group of savages whose aim was to infuse fear & terror into our lives, and crush our National identity. For a period, we stood strong as one Nation under God, seemingly indivisible. And then sadly, the flags began to come back down. And the political & ideological walls dividing our country’s citizens began to form once again.

At times, I feel, that in a sense, we may be losing our way. We seem to be losing that selfless devotion to something bigger than ourselves that once was America. There was a time not long ago, when citizens recognized the evil that was flourishing around the world, and they understood and appreciated the debt owed to those who fought…and died… to keep such evil outside our borders, while securing our freedom, liberties, and way of life. Too often nowadays, the daily sacrifices of our men and women in uniform are going unnoticed by a growing number of Americans, particularly our youth, who are influenced by the self-appointed “elite class” that defines pop-music singers, mega movie stars, and professional sports celebrities as those who we should respect and emulate…As opposed to the real heroes who serve us all, every day, at great risk to their own lives…And those who laid down their lives…for each of us.

As a country, we need to wake up…because like it or not, we are still at war with an unrestrained and cold blooded, brutal enemy that offers no quarter, and whose only objective is to kill us….or to enslave us with a distorted form of extremism that serves no God or purpose that any decent or rational human being could ever understand.

And I’m not really sure why they harbor this hatred toward us, and frankly I’ve stopped caring…But the reality is that they do hate us, and they are committed to undermining our system of government and our economy, and destroying our way of life. And the best way to fight them is to keep the fight in their backyards. With that in mind and no foreseeable end to this war, we must thank God that we still have enough brave men and women, warriors… who are willing to take the fight to our enemy overseas, just as our intrepid military has done throughout its history.

Now let me be clear…The warriors that I am speaking about…those who selflessly put themselves on the frontlines of this ongoing war… are absolute professionals, as good as any who have walked the face of this planet. They are not born killers or brainwashed mercenaries. They are, on the contrary, good and decent young citizens from all walks of life…from big cities and small towns all across America. They are ordinary people performing extraordinary acts… putting the lives and safety of others ahead of their own. These fine citizens have earned their Masters and PhDs in courage, dependability, endurance, and loyalty … and have learned what it means to appreciate those simple things in life that most now take for granted.

I believe in my heart that it’s about time for the great citizens of our nation to come together again. Raise those flags back up, and let’s do all we can to pay our debt to those who have allowed us to be joyfully complacent…free from tyranny and evildoers. Let’s embrace every American service member that heads to foreign battlefields on our behalf… to keep us safe…knowing full well that there is a chance that they may not return. And let’s make it our mission to meet every flag-draped casket – those final resting quarters for our heroes that come home, with a tearful eye and a sincere, thankful salute. When we hear media outlets discussing combat casualties, the fallen are nearly always covered as statistics…just numbers. But what we need to understand is that every one of those numbers has a name.

On October 8, 2015, in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, a patrol from 2nd Battalion 7th Marines was hit by improvised explosive devices that killed three Marines and seriously wounded a dozen more. The three Killed in Action were LCpl Juan Castaneda, LCpl Jacob Toverres and Cpl Bryan Thayer. One of the wounded Marines, LCpl Justin Fisher, was medically evacuated to the shock-trauma hospital at Camp Bastion, where he was treated for wounds sustained in the IED blast that killed his three friends. As we attended the memorial service – the battalion chaplain, Lt. Russ Hale, recalled an experience with LCpl Fisher while with him at the hospital:

He says: “I went to the hospital to see LCpl Fisher, the Marine who was wounded in the IED attack, and had the unenviable task of sharing with him the names of the KIA from his platoon that were medically evacuated after him. Like any human, he broke down and began to weep at the loss of his friends and brothers-in-arms. We spoke for a bit about how these kinds of events are not something a person ‘gets over’ but rather, ‘gets through.’ As our conversation turned towards ways to honor the loss of his friends and his own future, LCpl Fisher floored me with his plans: ‘I’m glad I’ll be here at “Bastion” for awhile before I go back to the field,’ he said… ‘This will give me time to process my re-enlistment paperwork to stay in 2/7, and then I can return to my guys.’ “Here is a Marine who just lost three of his friends, could easily have been No. 4, and his way of honoring his friends is to re-enlist to stay in the same battalion in order to return to the same place his friends were killed so that he can continue to carry the fight to the enemy. And what’s most important is that his actions are not an act of vengeance, but an act of love; a way to honor his comrades. That inspires me.”

These words from Lt. Hale epitomize what Memorial Day is all about. And knowing that there are such great Americans out there defending our freedom at all costs should serve as a comfort to us all. But unfortunately the story doesn’t end there. We must never forget that there are families and friends who are forced to carry the burdens of their fallen loved ones everyday.

Although I don’t see them very often anymore, since 1917, Service Banners have been displayed by families to honor family members serving in the Armed Forces during periods of war or hostilities. Blue stars on these banners represent those currently serving, while service banners depicting gold stars, represent family members who have died during service. Whenever possible, we should continue to recognize and embrace these Gold Star families…Those who have endured the inevitable pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of their loved one during wartime.

But Memorial Day is not for Gold Star families. They don’t need a day to remember, since they remember every day from the time they wake up until the time they fall asleep. These memories never go away. But Gold Star families should be proud of their loved one’s willingness to serve, their courage to fight, and the perpetual honor they demonstrated, representing a nation that depends on them, whether knowingly or unknowingly. Many of these Gold Star families might ask themselves: “Was it worth it?….Did my loved one make a difference?” Although there is absolutely no possible way that I can fathom the unimaginable physical and emotional pain that they must endure every day for their loss…I can assure those families that their loved ones DID make a difference and we are grateful for it. But was it worth it?…That is not for any of us to decide…Only the fallen can speak to that, since at some point between birth and the moment they died, each of these fine men and women accepted their duty, to serve a cause greater than themselves…. But if I had to guess, I would say that they would sound like so many of our battle wounded warriors who, without batting an eye, say that they would do it all again.

These families should also take comfort in the fact that when these heroes fell, they were not alone. They were with the finest men and women on this Earth, and I am certain that in his infinite wisdom and glory, God welcomed their souls to join him, while their military brothers & sisters lovingly and reverently accompanied them on their final journeys home. I was especially moved when standing on the tarmac at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in 2013, while serving as part of a detail to assist in the process of unloading fallen Marines from the aircraft. When you see those flag-draped coffins go by, whether you knew that person or not, you’re filled with pride for their devotion, and sorrow all at the same time, because that is part of your family. The brotherhood and camaraderie that exists is unexplainable to those who haven’t experienced it themselves. One of these Marines was Cpl Jason Gisell, who had jumped on a grenade to save his fellow Marines. Some of the families of the fallen were present, and afterwards the mother of Cpl Gisell walked up to a group of us and thanked us for all that we did. It took all that I had not to break down myself, because her son had just given the last full measure, and here she was thanking us, who had done something so miniscule compared to his ultimate act of valor. In the words of Jesus Christ, from the Gospel of St. John, “There is no greater love than this, than to lay down one’s life, for his friends.”

Today we honor and remember all those who have willingly gone into the darkest, .most dangerous corners of the world to hunt down, to kill, those who aim to do us harm. We pray that all of our heroes rest in eternal peace…And may we all live lives that are worthy of their sacrifice. God Bless all of you here today, this great nation of ours, and especially all of those who gave everything…whose legacy is our freedom. Thank You.”