Memories 5.31.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, May 27, 1892

The editor of the Fairview Enterprise has decided not to start a bureau for prognosticating the weather. He prophesied a drought in May and says he is out of the ring from now on.

The managers of the National Memorial college at Oberlin are making an attempt to endow the school so that it shall stand with the best and give instruction free to the children of the old soldiers. It is suggested that a collection be taken Memorial Sunday all over the state and devote the amount raised to this fund.

To any cash subscriber, old or new, paying us $1.80 in advance we will furnish FREE The Kansas City Star, the best weekly in the west. Noble Prentis, Alexander Butts and our brightest Kansas writers are contributors.

Olin Templin, professor of philosophy in the University of Kansas, will deliver a lecture before the graduating class and the patrons of the public schools of Sabetha, Sunday, May 29, at the G.A.R. hall, 8 o’clock p.m.

100 years ago

Thursday, May 31, 1917

The French army is in dire need of surgical dressings. Sabetha is going to be prompt in doing its share. Every woman who reads this is requested to promptly donate to the Sabetha Council of Defense all the old white goods they can spare to be used in making up these surgical dressings. The white goods include old sheets, spreads, turkish towels, pillow slips – infact any white goods, all of it to be washed and clean.

When there is such a gasoline saving Sunday as last Sunday, you might take the gas saved from your regular Sunday trip and pour it on the dandelions. They say Seneca folks are getting rid of dandelions by the gasoline route.

Cap Miller has made a series of trades and deals this week. He sold his Sycamore Springs farm to his brother Lloyd Miller. Lloyd has been on the farm for ten years. Mr. Miller then bought his brother Frank’s, share in the Arick farm which they owned jointly. He traded his Bern business place and a farm north of Bern to James H. Brigham for the farm adjoining the Arick place, known as the Flott farm. This gives Cap Miller a half section of land all in one piece.

75 years ago

Wednesday, May 27, 1942

The poppy sale sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion was the most successful sale ever conducted. All of the thousand poppies on hand, were sold before 5 o’clock. The Camp Fire girls sold the poppies. Mabel Kitzell sold 100 and several others sold half that many. Last year 700 poppies were sold. Previous years 500 was the limit. Mrs. Joe Bueltel, president of the Auxiliary, is delighted with the generous response and very grateful to the Camp Fire girls and the purchasers.

Sabetha gave $61.96 to the Navy-Marine-Army family relief fund thru their donations at the Civic theater for the week of such nation-wide collections. Mr. and Mrs. Block are delighted at the response to Gary Cooper’s simple and sincere suggestion as shown nightly on the screen. It was a fine contribution as usual Sabetha movie fans coming forth with their all.

Thirty-six Sabetha merchants are co-operating with the Civic Theatre to bring free Wednesday matinées to Sabetha during the summer. There will be three shows during the afternoons. The first show will be next Wednesday afternoon, June 3.

50 Years Ago

Thursday, June 1, 1967

The Sabetha Recreation Association and Sycamore Springs are in the process of finalizing their plans for the swimming lessons. This summer Mike Reed will be heading the swimming program, with Delores Lahman as co-instructor. Besides the instructors, several helpers will be aiding with the lessons. To make swimming more fun, Jerry and Terry Tietjens, owners of Sycamore Springs, are in the process of completely reconstructing the pool. This is including all new cement work, complete filter system, diving stands and boards, slide, lights, etc. It is hoped because of these greatly improved facilities, many more children will want to take advantage of the lessons the Sabetha Recreation Association is providing for the community.

The Junior Olympic Qualifying meet was held May 27 in Maple Hill, Kans. There are 85 teams with over 800 entries. Sabetha placings for the eighth grade were Kim Tennal, second in pole vault (9’6”); Paul Gilbert, sixth in the 120 yard low hurdles (15.4), breaking the meet record by a full second, but was good for only sixth place. These boys were competing against ninth graders. For the fifth-grade Craig Rickert was first in the standing triple jump (18’11”), a meet record as this is the first time for this event; David Stapleton was fourth in the standing triple jump; Mike Hughes placed sixth in the standing triple jump. There were about 30 entries in this event. Devere Meyer placed fifth in the 440 yard race-walk, and sixth in the broad jump. Others who performed well and just missed qualifying (all fifth graders) were Gary Pfrang, Jeff Wenger, Robin Drumm and Mark Moser.

Marcena Meister, bride-elect of Leland Gerber, was complimented with a miscellaneous shower, Friday evening, in the Art Strahm home. Hostesses were Susan Strahm, Cheryl Scarlett, Paula Minton and Phyllis Locher.

The Cub Scouts had their annual and father and son picnic and fishing contest at the Sabetha Lake. Tommy Beer won the fishing contest with the largest fish, followed by Timmy Wenger and Kevin Hathman with a tie for the second largest fish. Some of the fathers tried their luck at fishing but they didn’t have a chance, the boys were catching all the fish. The following awards were presented by Cubmaster Fred Priestley. Wolf – Keith Moore and Tim Wenger, Lion – Tommy Beer, Greg Van Hyning and Ronnie Huddleston, Bear – Marc Wenger and James Shaw, Denner – Kim Meister and Ronnie Huddleston; Assistant Denner – Marc Wenger, Tom Stone, Wesley Tebbutt, Mauro Hylton and Wayne Gurney; Gold Arrow – Steven Keim, Doug Garber, Kim Meister and Marc Wenger; Silver Arrow – Steven Keim; Kim Meister, Kevin Montgomery, Billy Schroyer, John Leuze, David Baker, Kermit Frey, David Remmers and Richard Longberg.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, May 27, 1992

Photo – Students are shown at left leaving Sabetha Middle School along Main Street for the last time Thursday, May 21. The students will begin their education next fall in the new school located on Blue Jay Boulevard between the high school and elementary school. The old building, which also formerly served as the high school, will be leased to the City of Sabetha. At right, SMS students spend part of Thursday at the new school site where they left time capsules. Each homeroom selected an item to place in the capsules. Among the items included were newspaper articles, a yearbook, a pop can with names signed on the outside and a button from the pride program at the school. This year’s fifth graders, who will be the first sixth grade class at the new school, also will add a time capsule, and other items will be added by the administration office. Principal Terry Duntz said a plaque will be placed on the building next fall, marking the time capsules’ location on the south side of the front entrance. The capsules will not be removed until the building is torn down. He is shown at along with next year’s SMS student council officers (left to right): Jarrod Nichols, president; Cindy Renyer, secretary; Lori Lehman, vice president; Kerry Priest, treasurer; and Cheryl Meyer, historian.

Wilbur (Buck) and Jewell Lantz of Richmond, Ind. arrived Friday, May 22, for a visit with relatives to attend the Sabetha High School alumni banquet and reunion of her class of 1942. They are house guests of Jewell’s sister, Mrs. Neil Bestwick. Sunday overnight guests in the Bestwick home were Ron and Joyce Bestwick of Taylorville, Ill., Christine Bestwick of Carbondale, Ill., Tony and Jan Bestwick and seven-week-old Neil of York, Neb.

Sabetha Elementary School principal Tim Foist told fifth graders at their May 20 recognition program they will have a special responsibility as the first sixth grade class to enter the new middle school. Foist addressed the students, their parents and other family members during the program in the school gymnasium. He presented principal’s awards to Tyler Simpson and Anna Graves.

Sabetha and Wetmore high school players participated in the sixth annual Northeast Kansas All-Star Basketball Game May 25 in Allen Field House on the Highland Community College campus. The game was sanctioned by the National Junior College Athletic Association and hosted by the men’s and women’s basketball programs at HCC. Students from Sabetha competing in the girls’ contest were Kam Kohlmeier, Kristen Orton and Kay Thompson. From Wetmore on the girls’ team was Laurie Ann Stimac. Playing from Sabetha on the boys’ team was Hiram Finney. From Wetmore on the boys’ team were Justin Mayer and Shawn Fund.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, May 30, 2007

Curtis and Valerie Keim of Sabetha are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Crystal, to Scott Wedel, son of Allen and Pam Wedel of Newton. The wedding is planned for Sept. 15 at the NorthRidge Church in Sabetha. The couple plans to reside in Alliance, Neb.

Akaylah Hanzlicek, Hope Winkler and Rhiannon Speers accounted for all 15 points for the Lady Bluejays at the 3A State Track and Field Championships at Wichita State University. Hanzlicek earned fourth in pole vault. Winkler took third in the 1,600 meter run with a time of five minutes, 18.96 seconds, and sixth in the 800 meter run with a time of two minutes, 22.03 seconds. Speers placed fifth in the discus throw with a mark of 38 feet, one inch.

Bern’s Lady Indians made an impressive showing at the State Track and Field Championships. Maria Baumgartner and Rachel Leuthold led the way with four first place finishes between them. Baumgartner won gold in the 200 meter dash in 27.24 seconds, and in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1 minutes, 0.38 second. In long jump, she grabbed another gold with a leap of 17 feet, 3.5 inches. She brought home bronze in the triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 11 inches. Leuthold’s pole vault of 10 feet was six inches better than the second place finisher and gave the Lady Indians the golf medal in that event.

Jason Pyle, a 2007 Sabetha High School graduate and three-time 3A State wrestling champion at 145 pounds, will attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Pyle posted a perfect 38-0 record for his senior season as a Bluejay. For his career at Sabetha High School, Pyle’s record stands at a very impressive 133-12.