BCGS program to feature Hiawatha native

Submitted by Greg Newlin

The public is invited to the Brown County Genealogical Society’s free-to-the-public program given by Hiawatha native Richard Schilling at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Schilling will present the program on his Schilling and Meisenheimer ancestors.

The program will be held at the Brown County Genealogical Society’s Research Center, 116 South Seventh in Hiawatha, across the street from the Brown County Courthouse.