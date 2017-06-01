Memories 6.7.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, June 3, 1892

Miss Lucie Kiomer closed a very successful and satisfactory year in the primary grade of the public school in Bern last week and is now enjoying her summer vacation.

The Horton Commercial is either very ignorant or a “malicious liar” as the Morrill News tersely calls that sheet. In either case it ought to know that no one connected with the Herald ever desired or intimated a desire for a postoffice or anything else at the hands of Major Morrill or any other politician. Either the Commercial must stop relating that hoary headed postoffice nightmare that it is troubled with or we shall consider it well and appropriately christened by the Morrill News.

Reed and Cook are overhauling their barber shop this week and with fresh paper and paint, new chairs and oil cloth on the floor, are making it a first class shop

Judge J. F. Thompson has received an urgent invitation to make one of a party which will leave Atchison about June 10th, for a trip through Colorado. Among the places of interest to be visited are Denver, Colorado Springs, Maniton, Silverton and Pueblo.

100 years ago

Thursday, June 7, 1917

Mighty few persons claim exemptions under the selective draft because of religious convictions – mighty few. And very few claimed exemptions on any account. Of course those who are married are not expected to be called, but as a rule they just stated on the card they were married and let it go at that.

If a farmer find himself in danger of crop loss from lack of help, he telephones the bureau and one of more men are sent at once in a car. If necessary the business men will serve. The farmer pays a fair wage. If the worker is a business man and he does not car to accept the wages, the money is turned into the Defense Council treasury.

Truman Howard says it looks as if wool is going sky high. He has bought nearly all the wool sold near Sabetha. Some of the sheep sheared $4 to $5 each in wool.

75 years ago

Wednesday, June 3, 1942

Relatives and friends of the Bryan Scott family were shocked Sunday noon to learn that Carol Lee, only son of the family, had been instantly killed by lightning as he and a neighbor boy, Bailey Pyle, were riding away from the Scott home near Hamlin for an afternoon of fishing Bailey Pyle is a son of Mr. and Mrs. George Pyle.

City Custodian Frank Rusche said only two goldfish could be seen this morning in the watering tank west of the city hall. The goldfish, a hundred or more, were in the tank Saturday. A bluegill which had been placed in the tank lay dead near it. The fish have been in the tank several years. One solution offered was that someone swiped them for bait.

The treasury department announces that the quota for Nemaha county for the purchase of bonds and stamps is $25,600. This is an increase over May. Additional increase will be made in July. Issuing offices for Sabetha are the Farmers State Bank and postoffice.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, June 6, 1967

Several Sabethans managed to “get in on the act” last Thursday when a con man was captured who was wanted by the FBI. In Sabetha, the man, who evidently is blessed with a golden tongue, used the name of R. L. Payne. Following his arrest and interrogation Thursday evening, he was transferred to the county jail in Seneca and reportedly a U.S. Marshall from Topeka was to have picked him up on Friday. Since his release from a federal prison last March, the man said that he had been to both coasts of the United States, as far north as Michigan and into Mexico. He completed his second tour of duty in a federal prison in March. The story, as the Herald reporter was able to obtain it, goes something like this. Mr. Payne arrived in Sabetha around noon, Thursday. His first stop was at the Farmers State Bank. He opened a checking account with Mrs. Delores Stauffer waiting on him. He gave her a check of $1,300 and also $40 in cash. Mr. Payne was very talkative and Mrs. Stauffer was disturbed over his manner and reported her feelings to the vice president Jack Mock.

Four purses were robbed at the Baptist church during worship service Sunday morning and around $100 was taken. The purses were left in the study while the owners were in the choir. Purses ransacked belonged to Mrs. Grace Sawyer, Mrs. Harold Hartter, Miss Linda Hartter and Mrs. Ralph Hunt. Linda was the first to discover the loss, then a quick check found the money, missing from the other purses. Linda lost $3, Mrs. Hartter around $15, Mrs. Hunt, $30, and Mrs. Sawyer, $60. A strange man was in the church soon after the church service started talked to several, asked when the service was over. It is thought it is possible that he took the money. To say the least he was a brave thief to take the money in broad day light and with only a wall between them and a room full of people. – Fairview Enterprise

Robin Rokey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bert Rokey, Springfield, Ore., was named the outstanding Junior of the Year in the English Department, and one of two outstanding juniors in the History Department of Thurston High School. There are 360 juniors in Robin’s class. Robin was awarded a Beethoven plaque for playing from memory, five complete Beethoven Sonatas in the National Guild Piano Audition in Eugene, Ore.

Roger Popkess won the annual Sabetha Golf Club medal play tournament held Memorial Day. Roger fired rounds of 39-40 over the 18 holes played on a drizzly, cold day. A total of 30 players entered the tournament and 22 actually played. Second place in the championship flight went to Bill Leman with an 82 score with Jack Mock and Carrol Robinson tying for third and fourth with scores of 83.

James Aberle, 15 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Aberle of Sabetha, suffered a broken leg Wednesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the rear of an automobile. The accident happened in front of the Leroy Lawson house between 4th and 5th streets on Main Street.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, June 3, 1992

Three Nemaha County men in their 20s are being held in the Nemaha County Jail in Seneca awaiting charges after two June 2 drug raids. Nemaha County Attorney Martin Mishler said the raids were conducted at about 8:30 a.m. at homes west of Sabetha and in Seneca. Assisting with the raids were Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies, members of a Kansas Bureau of Investigation strike force, Kansas Highway Patrol officers and a dog trained to seek drugs.

Bicycle enthusiasts can participate in the second annual Sabetha to Bern All Ages Bicycle Ride Saturday, June 6. Different bike rides are planned for three age groups: 2 to 5, 6 to 10 and 11 and over. All rides begin at the swimming pool park on Blue Jay Boulevard. The event is sponsored by the Sabetha High School Band in conjunction with Gene’s Thriftway.

Sabetha area residents were glad to see the .40 of an inch of rain received in the area that began Sunday afternoon and continued into Monday afternoon. Last week’s cooler, cloudy weather had given false hopes of moisture.

Photo – Lesly and Lisa Strahm help set up a booth at the first Sabetha PRIDE Committee Farmers Market May 30 at the Mary Cotton Public Library Park. Their mother, Shelby Strahm, was one of the five vendors at the market.

The Sabetha High School boys track team came in fifth overall in the class 4A competition of the state track meet May 29-30 in Wichita. The team earned 30 points, coming in under Chapman with 49, Iola 39, Thomas More Prep 37 and Concordia 34.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, June 6, 2007

Tim and Michaela Schultejans of Sabetha are proud to announce the birth of their first child, Samantha Marie, at 2:58 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2007, at Sabetha Community Hospital. She weighted 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Five Sabetha men have taken their interest to new heights. Doug Edelman, Martin Mishler, Jason Steiner, Elwin Strahm and Hans Strahm are the five members of the Sabetha flying club, Sabetha Flyers Inc. The members agree that the club’s purpose is to promote flying in the Sabetha area.

Matt Pyle continues to garner the awards as a wrestler for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. He is the son of Gary and Laura of Morrill. The 2003 Sabetha High School grad is the only Luther wrestler to earn the NCAA Division III All-American and has accomplished that feat no less than four times. For his senior season at Luther, Pyle concluded the campaign with a record of 39-5 and was crowned the 2007 National Champion at 149 pounds. That was the second time the Morrill native was the national champ in wrestling in his weight division. He also was named as the NCAA Division III National Tournament Most Valuable Player and the Outstanding Wrestler at the Iowa Conference Championships.

Giggles and grins were plentiful as children took part in activities at the NorthRidge Family Development Center, which opened for the first time last week. The youngest participant is two months old, and the oldest is 12 years old.