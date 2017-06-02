Engagement: Danae Johnston – Robert W. Edwards III

Jeff and Robin Johnston of Taiwan and Robert and Angela Edwards II of Sabetha are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Danae Johnston to Robert “Bobby” Edwards III.

Danae graduated from Johnston Homeschool in 2014, while residing in Taiwan. She just completed her sophomore year as an honors student at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Okla. She is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She is currently working as a team leader with Chick-fil-A in Edmond.

Danae is the second eldest of seven children. She grew up in Indiana and Taiwan, with Taiwan being her last residence before college. Her maternal grandparents are Dwight and Diane Brennfoerder of Joplin, Mo. Her paternal grandparents are Chuck and Molly Johnston of Taiwan.

Bobby graduated from Sabetha High School in 2015. He just completed his sophomore year as an honors student at OCU. He is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering with software integration. He is currently employed as an IT Customer Support Technician with OCU.

Bobby is the eldest of six children. He grew up in Kansas, with Sabetha being his last residence before college. His maternal grandparents are Arvel Allman of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Theresa Allman of Odessa, Mo. His paternal grandparents are Robert and Sandy Edwards of Stilwell.

The couple’s ceremony and reception will be held on June 17 at Forest Hill Christian Church in Oklahoma City. They will travel to Breckenridge, Colo., for a week-long honeymoon.

After their wedding, they will reside on campus in their new married couples apartment complex in Edmond, while completing their degrees and working.

There will be a wedding reception at The Building in Sabetha on Sunday, Aug. 6, to congratulate the newly married couple. Bobby and Danae are registered at Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Amazon.

