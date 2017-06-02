Engagement: Marsh-Polson

Steve and Dee Marsh and Craig and Linda Polson are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Elizabeth Marsh and Nathan Polson. The couple plans to marry on Monday, July 3, 2017, at Madison Avenue Central Park in Derby.

Elizabeth graduated from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, and from Emporia State University with a master’s in education. She currently teaches Spanish at Robinson Middle School in Wichita.

Nathan graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in landscape design. He currently works at Hong’s Landscape and Nursery in Wichita.

The Sabetha Herald 6/7/2017