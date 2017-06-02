Morrill High School Distinguished Alumni: Russell Jenkins

Russell Jenkins graduated from Morrill High School in 1960. After spending a year in each of these colleges – Lincoln, Highland and Emporia, he decided that he wanted to be a mortician and enrolled in Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science.

August 1964 not only saw him graduated from the Dallas Institute, but he also met his future wife, Ann, in Dallas. After working in St. Joseph, Mo., and then Dallas, as a mortician/embalmer, he married Ann in March of 1966 (51 years ago).

Shortly after that, Russ signed up with the Air Force for four years. He was trained as a laboratory technician and spent time in Texas; Alabama; Brindisi, Italy; and Omaha, Neb., where his first daughter was born.

Moving his family to Dallas after his time in the service was over, he worked in a medical laboratory for a few months until he decided to move to Arlington, Texas, and become a full-time student at UTA while Ann worked 3 to 11 p.m. in the local hospital.

At some point, Russ decided to work in a medical laboratory in Fort Worth, going to school at night, allowing Ann to stay home with Joanne. In 1973, his second daughter, Martha, was born.

The following year, he graduated from UTA with a BBA. At some point, he became an instructor at the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. He was asked to transfer to the Atlanta, Ga., school, which he did. After a year there, he decided to move his family back to Arlington. Still with the Institute, he began a job search and bought a house, and Ann went back to work at the hospital, before deciding on the insurance industry.

He spent more than 20 years with Republic Underwriters Company, before retiring in March 2013. For approximately 12-1/2 of those 20 years, he was helping Ann with the caregiving of her parents and, for a shorter time, his mother.

After three years of retirement, he decided he wanted more to do, so is now working as an associate at a local funeral home, helping with visitations and funerals.

In his spare time, he enjoys going to Civil War Roundtable meetings once a month, eating lunch at our local hospital, which we call our Senior Center, and traveling to Kansas, Idaho and where ever the road takes him.

Then there are always Ann’s pets to help with, dog sitting with the grand dog here in Texas. If there is more time, he can be found on the computer looking at the ups and downs of the stock market and his favorite stocks and keeping track of financial aspects of life.