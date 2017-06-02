Nemaha County Sheriff 6.2.17

ARRESTS

Rodney J. Scoggins was released to Horton Police Department on May 31.

Summer D. Giles was released to the custody of Atchison County, Mo.

ACCIDENTS

At 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, Allison Rottinghaus, 17, of Seneca was stopped for a traffic infraction just east of 6th Street on North Street facing westbound. At the conclusion of the traffic stop, Rottinghaus’ vehicle rolled backwards and struck the patrol vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time. Rottinghaus was driving a 2003 Cadillac four-door, and the patrol vehicle was a 2017 Ford Explorer belonging to the Seneca Police Department. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.