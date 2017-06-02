One last shot

One would think that with a season that lasts six weeks that getting out to hunt turkeys would be easy. It is not. Well, at least for me.

It seems that with the onset of spring that there are a million and one things that need to be taken care of before the doldrums of summer descend upon us. Couple that with the usually wet weather that accompanies the spring season, and it can be difficult to set aside time to get out in the woods.

Years ago, it was so much easier to get out there but it seems that as I get older I have more and more engagements and responsibilities pulling at me. I thought life was going to get easier and slow down as I got older, but that sure is not the case. So, this has been the typical spring turkey season for me once again.

I made it out the first weekend of the season with my oldest son. That was the only time he would be able to come up and hunt, so we made our plans and at the crack of dawn we were set up in the blind.

Hunting in a blind has changed the turkey hunting season experience exponentially. We were able to sit in there and have a conversation and move around without fear of alerting any approaching turkeys. We failed to see any birds that morning, but upon leaving the site we found the birds working another area about a half mile away.

I was able to venture out again a couple of weeks after that. Once again, I headed out before the sun rose above the eastern horizon. Unlike the first excursion, I heard birds as soon as the sun popped out. They were in two different locations from where I was sitting, but I knew there was a good chance they would head my way once the initial courting was finished. That is exactly what occurred. Just minutes before the clock struck 10, I had a tom flopping on the ground just a few yards from the blind.

I had purchased two tags so I could head back out if I wanted to give it another go. A week ago, I decided to head back out. I delayed my leaving until 10 a.m. It seems that I shoot the majority of my birds at this time of the day. For me it is the most logical time to head out, actually. I gathered my gear and walked out the door. I actually felt quite good about the fact that I was going to be able to get out for the third time.

I walked into my location and quickly set up the blind. I got settled in and began the vigil. It was a beautiful morning, and the whole animal kingdom was out in full force. I let out a few yelps on the box call and then began to scan the area. I had a hawk about a quarter of a mile away that was gliding on the air currents. In the past, I have had hawks swoop down and attack my decoys. That was not the case this time. He simply minded his own business and left me alone.

I had sat there for about two hours when I caught movement off to my left. About 50 yards out was a coyote that was creeping up on my lone hen decoy. I was very tempted to pepper him with some BBs, but those turkey loads are expensive. Instead I just sat there and let him have his fun. He circled the decoy and when he got downwind of it, he also got downwind of me. He filled his nostrils with my scent and lit out of there like his tail was on fire.

I had now been there about a couple of hours. I was beginning to get a little fidgety. I was in need of some action. I was very tempted to head out the back door of the blind and take off on a little stroll. I sat tight. Ten minutes later, I noticed a dark shape in the tall grass 75 yards away. Within a few seconds the shape materialized into a turkey. Jackpot! I could tell that it was a hen. I knew that not far behind could possibly be a tom. Within a minute, a second turkey appeared. Yes, it was a tom.

The hen continued to head toward my setup. This was going to be a snap. The hen moved up within five yards of the blind. The tom was still 50 yards away and hanging close to the tall grass that bordered the field I was hunting in. The hen never acted alarmed, but she moved behind me within a minute of getting up beside me. I thought that this could be bad, and it was. The tom cut into the tall grass and was gone in the blink of an eye. Just that fast, the gig was up. I let out a soft yelp on the call in hopes he would come back later to check out my “hen.”

I sat there another two hours and never saw a thing. Finally I could stand it no longer and I emerged from the blind and went for a walk. Nothing was happening in the area, so I worked my way back to the blind and packed everything up and headed for home. That was more than likely my last shot at going out this year, and I was really hoping I would get one more last shot but it looks my last shot was really several weeks ago.