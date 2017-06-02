Sales tax receipts increase in Nemaha

Sabetha’s sales tax receipt revenues have fallen short of last year’s earnings for the first time in nine months. This is according to the May County/City Local Sales Tax Distribution Report released by the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The state issues these distributions two months after collection, so the May distribution is a reflection of March sales.

Sabetha saw decreased sales tax distributions in the month of May alone — $37,471.58 — a 3 percent drop from the $38,630.38 collected in May 2016.

However, so far in Fiscal Year 2017 — the time period from July 2016 through May 2017 — Sabetha has recorded a 10.9 percent increase in sales tax distributions. With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Sabetha’s FY 2017 distributions are $423,029.62 — as compared to just $381,432.78 in the same timeframe in FY 2016.

Area cities Hiawatha and Holton both also have experienced overall FY 2017 increases — a slight bump for Hiawatha, and a 12 percent increase for Holton. Meanwhile, Seneca has recorded a 2.3 percent drop in sales tax distributions so far this fiscal year.

County Figures

Nemaha and Jackson counties also have experienced increased sales tax distributions so far in FY 2017.

Nemaha County, with a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, has recorded $1,795,750.63 in sales tax distributions so far in FY 2017 — 10.1 percent more than FY 2016.

In May alone, Nemaha had an increase from $161,765.15 in 2016, to $175,439.23 in 2017.

Jackson County, with a local sales tax rate of 1.4 percent, has experienced a 7.4 percent increase in FY 2017 sales tax distributions — $1,548,674.12 in FY 2017 so far.

Jackson County also saw a 3 percent increase in May sales tax distributions, bringing in $138,549.82, up from $134,487.26 in 2016.

Brown County has experienced a decrease so far in FY 2017. However, this is likely due to the county’s lowered sales tax rate, which dropped in November 2016 from 1.5 percent to 1 percent.

With a local sales tax rate of 1 percent, Brown County has recorded $1,544,734.60 in sales tax distributions for FY 2017 — down from 2016’s $1,659,421.91. In the month of May alone, Brown County was down from $156,737.83 in 2016 to $103,173.61 in 2017.