Teacher shortage

As I write this, the legislature is in day 104 of an extended 100-day session. They are wrangling over what is to be included in a school finance formula. This includes finding the revenue to fund a school finance formula that is constitutional.

Unfortunately, some of the dialogue indicates a lack of respect for the education profession. In some quarters in the legislature, there seems to be an attitude of providing the least possible for the education of our children.

One of my challenges as a superintendent is connected to this issue. USD No. 113 is experiencing a shortage of applicants for teaching positions. Part of this can be attributed to the budget squeeze that schools have experienced. According to http://www.governing.com, when inflation is factored in, state funding for education is 13 percent below Kansas’ 2008 level. Our teachers have lost income over the past few years.

Another contributing factor is the perception that potential teachers have regarding the “professional status” of teaching. Salary is a subset of this, but is not the whole picture. The status of “teacher” does not have the appeal it once did that attracted large numbers of people to the profession.

In the past, the hiring process involved putting an ad in the newspaper or the state website for educational vacancies. Applications rolled in, were screened, multiple interviews were scheduled and a person was hired.

Today’s process looks much different. We still advertise openings, but now we also contact the career services departments of colleges. We attempt to get resume referrals in order to reach out to individuals inviting them to apply. We explore networks and make contacts with professors and other personnel. We have had to rely on the willingness and generosity of retired teachers to help us through our challenges. We are as creative as possible in the recruitment of candidates.

We need to find a way for our district to continue to attract applicants, to retain existing teachers and encourage those who want to be teachers. Having communities that are great places to live is a start. I visited the Sabetha Aquatic Park for the first time a couple of days ago – there’s an example of an asset to the community! The work of the Educational Foundation including the Saylor family’s efforts toward innovations in education is another attraction.

We need to provide a competitive wage. We need to set the “status” bar high by having respect and appreciation for the valuable work of our good teachers.

Understandably so, communities expect quality teachers to be hired to work with our children. As the legislature goes through their process of identifying an educational finance formula that is constitutional, let’s hope that we can reverse the trend of a teacher shortage.