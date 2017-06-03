breaking news New

330,000 Gallons of Fun

Approximately 300 visitors have been enjoying the new Sabetha Aquatic Center each day since it opened on May 27, according to Manager Loretta Buser. This is about 10 times more than last year.

This girl takes a big jump on the wet bubble at the Sabetha Aquatic Center on Wednesday, May 31. The new aquatic center opened on May 27.
This “king of the mountain” enjoys his reign atop the wet bubble at the Sabetha Aquatic Center on Wednesday, May 31. The new aquatic center opened on May 27.
The girl prepares to enter the water at the bottom of the family slide on Wednesday, May 31. The family slide is one of two slides at the new aquatic center, which opened May 27.
This little girl hits the water at the bottom of the toddler slide at the Sabetha Aquatic Center on Wednesday, May 31. The new aquatic center opened on May 27.
This boy spins the bear’s honeypots above his head. When the pots fill with water, they tip and splash those below. The Sabetha Aquatic Center opened May 27.

Amber Deters128 Posts

Amber Deters is Co-Editor of The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2005. She specializes in school board, election and legislative reporting, as well as photography and page and advertising design. Amber is a 2005 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in journalism and mass communications, print journalism sequence. She lives in Sabetha with her husband and three children.

