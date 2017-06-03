330,000 Gallons of Fun
Approximately 300 visitors have been enjoying the new Sabetha Aquatic Center each day since it opened on May 27, according to Manager Loretta Buser. This is about 10 times more than last year.
Amber Deters128 Posts
Amber Deters is Co-Editor of The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2005. She specializes in school board, election and legislative reporting, as well as photography and page and advertising design. Amber is a 2005 Kansas State University graduate with a degree in journalism and mass communications, print journalism sequence. She lives in Sabetha with her husband and three children.
0 Comments