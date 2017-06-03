MiKayla Deters receives FFA scholarships, places in agriscience fair

Sabetha High School 2017 graduate MiKayla Deters was awarded two scholarships, and also placed in the agriscience fair at the 89th Kansas FFA State Convention held May 31 through June 2 on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.

Scholarships

Deters is the recipient of two scholarships available to FFA members.

The scholarships were presented at the state convention.

Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough

Deters was among the 55 Kansas students awarded $1,000 Ford Trucks/Built Ford Tough Scholarships.

The Built Ford Tough FFA Scholarship Program recognizes FFA members’ talents and accomplishments while encouraging their future academic achievements.

Orscheln Farm and Home

Orscheln Farm and Home Stores of Kansas awarded eight scholarships to FFA members from across the state.

The Orscheln Farm and Home Stores scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors of Kansas high schools who plan to attend a four-year program or a two-year program with the intention of transferring to a university or college majoring in agriculture in the state of Kansas.

Students who are awarded the scholarship are four-year members of the Kansas FFA Association and have a keen interest in the family farm and its importance to society.

Scholarship recipients demonstrate outstanding leadership, community service, exhibit good character and moral traits, and have excelled scholastically during high school.

Agriscience Fair

Kansas FFA members from across the state competed in the state agriscience fair during the state convention. Sabetha FFA member MiKayla Deters won first place in social systems, division five.

The agriscience fair is a competition for Kansas FFA members interested in the science and technology of today’s agricultural sector.

Students can compete in the Kansas agriscience fair in one of six categories: animal systems, environmental/natural resource systems, food products and processing systems, plant systems, power, structural or technical systems and social systems.