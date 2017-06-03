Nemaha County District Court 6.2.17

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

State of Kansas vs. Sean Townsend of Silver Lake, giving a worthless check, case dismissed.

State of Kansas vs. Brian Smith of Sabetha, guilty of giving a worthless check. Ordered to pay fines fees and restitution of $515.

State of Kansas vs. Brandy Scott of Beattie, guilty of interference with law enforcement, sentenced to three months in Nemaha County Jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation. Ordered to pay $563 in court costs and fines, and an undetermined amount of appointed attorney fees.

State of Kansas vs. Brandy Scott of Beattie, guilty of possession of an hallucinogenic drug, sentenced to three months in Nemaha County Jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation. Ordered to pay $436 in court costs and fines, and an undetermined amount of appointed attorney fees.

State of Kansas vs. Matthew Heideman of Seneca, guilty of interference with law enforcement, sentenced to six months in Nemaha County Jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation. Ordered to pay $563 in court costs and fines, and an undetermined amount of appointed attorney fees.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Whittaker & Tang PA vs. Sherry Brandenburg of Horton, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $636.46 plus costs and interest.

Stormont-Vail Healthcare, Inc. vs. Kyle Bellew of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $587.98 plus costs and interest.

MARRIAGE LICENSES ISSUED

Kyle Stallbaumer, over 21, of Sabetha, and Kortney Edelman, over 21, of Sabetha.

Tyler Deters, over 21, of Baileyville, and Andrea Stallbaumer, over 21, of Seneca.

Andy Henry, 20, of Goff, and Malori Koch, 20, of Goff.

Nathan Tiller, 31, of Seneca, and Tameca Howard, 28, of Seneca.

Thomas Eisenbarth, over 21, of Onaga, and Cassidy Hulsing, 21, of Baileyville.

TRAFFIC

Lane Teel of Shawnee, speeding 77/55, $231 fines and fees.

Megan Boeckman of Corning, speeding 69/60, $153 fines and fees.

Ashley Scheitler of Washington, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Matthew Heideman of Seneca, driving while suspended, sentenced to six months in jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation, and $394 fines, fees, and an approved amount of court appointed attorney’s fees.

Matthew Heideman of Seneca, driving while suspended, sentenced to six months in jail, suspended to 12 months supervised probation, and $313 fines, fees and an approved amount of court appointed attorney’s fees.

Sue Ann Harman of Falls City, Neb., speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Matthew Huber of Seneca, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Skyler Kaster of Onaga, speeding 68/55 and illegal registration, $271 fines, fees and costs.

Joan Thompson of Fort Worth, Texas, speeding 84/65, $307 fines, fees and costs.