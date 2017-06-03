Nemaha County Sheriff 6.2.17

ACCIDENTS

At 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Raymond J. Streeter, 30, of Seneca was traveling southbound on W Road 0.4 mile north of 168th Road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.

At 5:50 a.m. Sunday, May 28, Elaine M. Rilinger, 68, of Axtell was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 36, 0.1 mile east of E Road, when she struck a deer. She was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office has received confirmation of the identity of the body that was found in southern Nemaha County on Wednesday, May 24. The individual has been positively identified as Scott A. Riggs, 40, of West Frankfort, Ill. Riggs was entered into National Crime Information Center as a missing person by the West Frankfort Police on May 22.

Sometime between 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, and 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, an unknown person cut a barbed wire fence approximately 1/2 mile north and west of the intersection of Q and 176th Roads, allowing the cattle out of their pasture. Approximately $100 damage is estimated.

Sometime after 11 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, and 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, unknown person or persons entered the concession stand at the Wetmore Ball Field and removed candy and soda. Value of loss is approximately $140.