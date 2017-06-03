Sabetha FFA members receive State Degrees

Submitted

Sabetha High School 2017 graduates Maggie Kruse and Cameron Renyer received their State FFA degrees at the 89th Kansas FFA State Convention, held May 31 through June 2 on the Kansas State University campus.

The State Degree is the highest honor the Kansas FFA Association can bestow upon its members. In order to achieve this award, members must meet the following requirements: have received their Chapter FFA Degree, been an FFA member and agricultural education student for at least two years, earned at least $2,000 or worked 600 hours in their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, given a six-minute speech about agriculture or FFA, participated in eight different leadership activities, received a “C” average or better in high school and shown a record of outstanding leadership and community involvement.